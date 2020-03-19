60 more cases reported in Thailand, taking the total to 272 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
60 more cases reported in Thailand, taking the total to 272
Thailand’s director-general of the Department of Disease Control, has announced 60 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus infection. 43 of the people were linked to boxing stadiums (including the ‘Lumphini cluster’ at a boxing stadium north west of the capital), entertainment venues, and religious ceremonies. The latest cases is the highest number of new cases in Thailand in 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 272. One person has died.
Elsewhere, Europe has seen a huge spike in confirmed cases of the coronavirus in recent days. The number reached more than 35,000 in Italy, the largest outbreak outside mainland China. Worldwide the total is now 220,230 (as of 4pm Thai time today).
Thailand’s confirmed cases have risen sharply, tripling in the space of a week and setting new records almost daily. Sunday saw 32 new confirmed cases, Monday saw 33 more, and yesterday 35 more were reported by the Ministry of Public Health.
SOURCE: The Nation | The Thaiger
The Infodemic – fake Covid-19 news spreading like a virus
Social media messages peddling fake Covid-19 cures, dire warnings of draconian lockdowns that prompt panic buying, propaganda by celebrities who should know better – all this and more in the latest viral outbreak, the Infodemic.
Some popular myths about Covid-19 below
Disinformation, ‘fake news’, misinformation, just plain propaganda… it’s not just harmless gossip, it can help to spread the coronavirus and undermine government and health officials’ ability to mount a properly co-ordinated and intelligent response.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organisation has addressed the problem many times since the outbreak kicked off in China at the start of the year.
“We’re concerned about the levels of rumours and misinformation that are hampering the response.”
“But we’re not just fighting an epidemic; we’re fighting an infodemic. Fake news spreads faster and more easily than this virus, and is just as dangerous.”
Apart from the sociopaths and psychopaths who just spread rubbish news and conspiracy theories ‘for the fun of it’, there’s also the people who are trying to make a buck from the poorly educated and gullible who are wading through the internet for real news about Covid-19. Clicks generate money and fake news on Covid-19 generates clicks.
Quack remedies, spiritual cures, convoluted theories with zero evidence and politically charged rhetoric play well in driving traffic.
In a recent blog the Social Observatory for Disinformation and Social Media Analysis (SOMA) says “conspiracy theories related to the origins of this virus have been created. Some of these have been translated and shared by websites that are known for profiting on disinformation”.
Following the European Commission Communication on tackling online disinformation, SOMA has been launched to provide support to a European community that will jointly fight disinformation.
“Some of the misleading health tips – drinking lots of water or eating raw ginger to counter the coronavirus – also end up on the mainstream news outlets. This risks undermining public trust in new sources generally. By the way, drinking adequate water every day is certainly a benefit to your health, but it’s not a cure for Covid-19.
Beyond the misinformation there are also ‘harmful ‘cures’ advertised for sale on social media and by irresponsible online conspiracy theorists. Making money out of people’s ignorance and suffering.
The WHO has also set up a ‘Myth Busters’ section on its website to deal specifically with some of the false claims that are circulating.
Here’s a few other false facts and fake news that has been circulating on social media…
The new coronavirus can be spread by mosquito bites and in Chinese food
Wrong. Covid-19 causes a respiratory disease that spreads primarily via droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes out, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. Mosquitos can spread Dengue (don’t we know!) and Chinese food can usually only spread a satisfying serve of special fried rice (and other delicious menu items).
Regularly rinsing your nose with salt and water can prevent infection
Wrong. There is zero evidence that regularly rinsing out your nose with saline solution has protected anyone. It will not prevent you from catching respiratory infections. It will be extremely uncomfortable and probably make you cough and splutter, making people think you have Covid-19.
Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body can protect you against Covid-19 infection and… gargling bleach or drinking excessive amounts of water can flush out the virus
Wrong and Wrong. There is no evidence to support either of these ridiculous claims. Good hygiene practices and frequent hand washing plus the well-established practice of social distancing may help reduce the risk of infection. (Actually if you lock yourself up in a Nunery, without any nuns (or anyone else) you can guarantee you won’t catch Covid-19… until you eventually leave the nunnery).
Hand dryers are effective in killing the new coronavirus
Wrong. Hand dryers are not effective against Covid-19. But drying your hands with an air dryer, or hair dryer, is an effective and safe way to keep your hands clean. Hair dryers are also useful for people with lots of hair, actors, make-up artists and ladyboys. We’re not sure exactly how the people coming up with idea were actually going to use the hair-dryer to prevent catching Covid-19… perhaps pointing it an infected person in the hope they will think it’s a gun?
Cold weather, hot weather, snow, eating garlic and taking a hot bath will also prevent you from getting Covid-19
Wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong. Tell the northern Italians, living in cold weather and eating plenty of garlic, about that. Same with hot weather. Tell the people in Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, Pakistan and Israel about your brilliant theory. There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 will be affected by general weather or the seasons at this stage.
You should wear a face mask at all times when outdoors
Wrong. People who are healthy, have no symptoms and have not been diagnosed with Covid-19 do not need to wear a mask. Masks are only effective if you are coughing or sneezing – in which case you should be self isolating. The acute shortage of face masks, because of people's over zealous response to the virus, is causing shortages for the people that need them – health care workers, patients and people displaying possible symptoms of Covid-19.
7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’
The Bank of Thailand is demanding all Thai financial institutions to continue providing 7 basic financial services, including money withdrawals, fund transfers, deposits, payments, cash management and settlement systems, in an effort to avoid potential Covid-19 related disruption.
Secretary-general of the Thai Bankers Association, Kobsak Duangdee, says after the conference call between all banks and the central bank, they’ve all come to an agreement…
“The central bank is requiring banks to rehearse internal operations so-called business continuity plans (BCPs), for several scenarios related to virus outbreak disruptions. Banks need to ensure that mobile banking will be available in an emergency. And as for branching services, they need to ensure hygienic and sanitation systems to contain the spread.”
Mr Kobsak say, the government’s soft loan measures through the Government Savings Bank up to 150 billion baht will help boost customers’ financial liquidity.
GH Bank president Chatchai Sirilai says “the seven services are considered crucial services that banks must continue operating and the bank’s BCP comprises three parts…
- First, splitting staff at headquarters into at least two teams and shifts to ensure available employees if one team is infected
- Second, allowing some employees at headquarters to work from home to reduce congestion.
- Third, the bank will move its backup facilities online in case of a lockdown of headquarters to ensure that financial services remain available
Bangkok Bank executive chairman Deja Tulananda says “the bank has stepped up measures under the BCP and the bank has prepared readiness for business operations.”
Moreover, the central bank is letting banks offer additional financial assistance to customers affected by the outbreak to ease their financial burden on a case-by-case basis. Banks are offering debt restructuring to both individual and commercial clients, including a ‘grace period’ of extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing, interest rate cuts and also debt payment rescheduling. Read more about the power and water bill concessions HERE
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Army disinfecting Bangkok streets
The Royal Thai Army this morning began spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus . the Royal Thai Army units have been deployed to carry out the daily cleaning from 1am to 5am until the end of March.
A spokesman says the spraying, approved at a high-level meeting chaired by army chief Apirat Kongsompong, is performed by the Army Air Defense Artillery Unit and the Army Chemical Department, assisted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Trucks spray a disinfectant solution on roads that pass through crowded areas, operating in the early hours to avoid causing traffic jams. The cleaning is focussing on trading areas , transport stations, ports, education facilities, outdoor activity areas and public gathering points.
The government has also imposed a two-week shutdown of nightspots and entertainment venues to combat the outbreak.
An army spokesman says it is an “opportune time” to clean the streets and roads.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Nation
