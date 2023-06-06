Thai-iranian man stabs friend over fried chicken insult

PHOTO via Unsplash

The police arrested a 29 year old man of Thai-Iranian descent for allegedly attacking his 40 year old Iranian friend during the purchase of fried chicken, reportedly in response to offensive comments. He stabbed the victim multiple times in Chon Buri, and the victim is now in critical condition.

CCTV footage from midnight on Sunday, June 4 showed two men arriving on a motorbike in Chon Buri’s Soi Jomtien 13. The attacker got off the bike while his friend remained seated. The suspect then approached the victim from behind, wrapped his arm around his neck, and repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp object.

The attacker fled on the victim’s motorbike, leaving the injured man crawling for help from nearby residents. Yesterday, the police conducted an investigation, and the suspect surrendered, presenting a 15-centimetre sharp metal object believed to be the weapon in the attack.

The suspect claimed that the dispute began while purchasing famous-brand fried chicken with the victim. During the purchase, the victim allegedly made a belittling comment, saying, “It’s like buying chicken to feed a dog.” This led to the two arguing while riding back to their destination. The suspect asked the victim to pull over before turning on him and stabbing him repeatedly.

Before the attacker surrendered, Pattaya City Police Chief Colonel Tanapong Potitian said his team had been methodically investigating the case. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder for using a weapon to stab a vital part of the body, and the police will proceed with legal procedures. The incident appears to have been a personal dispute.

The knife attack is the second in as many days in Chon Buri. On Sunday, a blazing row between a Thai woman and her foreign boyfriend in Pattaya culminated with her stabbing him in the leg. She immediately fled the scene leaving the knife lodged in his calf.

The unidentified foreign man had a kitchen knife embedded in his left calf when Sawang Boriboon rescuers came to his aid at 11pm on Sunday. The incident took place in a bustling public area of Soi Buakhao in South Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

