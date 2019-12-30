Freak hailstorm causes blackouts, damages homes in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Freak hailstorm causes blackouts, damages homes in Chiang Rai
PHOTOS: Thai PBS World
Heavy rains and hail have damaged homes and caused widespread blackouts in the northern province of Chiang Rai. Strong winds knocked down trees in several districts, blocking traffic. Officials say the sudden storm, which struck Mae Sai, Chiang Saen and Mae Chan districts, lasted about 30 minutes and damaged several houses.
They say the relief operation was hindered by the blackout, which lasted several hours.
According to the local weatherman, the freak storm was caused by hot westerly winds over the northern region, drawing up humid air up the ground.
“This resulted in the formation of vertical clouds and subsequent storms.”
The Thai Meteorological Department warns there may be other freak rain or hail storms in some areas of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces today.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Another hero dies as a result of Tham Luang cave rescue
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
A second rescuer, who was part of the enormous international rescue effort to save the lives of 13 young men trapped in Tham Luang cave in June last year, has died. The Royal Thai Navy made the announcement yesterday.
The Bangkok Post reports that Petty Officer First Class Beirut Pakbara has succumbed to a rare blood infection that he contracted during the rescue mission. It’s understood he had been receiving specialist medical treatment for over a year, but his condition had recently deteriorated.
A burial ceremony was held in Satun, southern Thailand, yesterday, and Sutipong Yousabuy from the Air and Coastal Defence Command says anyone who wishes to donate in Beirut’s memory can do so by bank transfer to Bank of Ayutthaya account number 7701096971, under the name, “PO first class Suthipong A.”
The deceased officer will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and receive a royal decoration, with 465,000 baht being awarded to his family, in addition to any donations received.
He is the second rescuer to have died as a result of the risky endeavour that made headlines around the world. Navy Seal Saman “Ja Sam” Gunan died inside the cave as he was refilling oxygen tanks used in the mission. There is a statue in his memory now installed just outside the mouth of the Tham Luang cave.
Twelve young footballers aged between 11 and 16, along with their 23 year old coach, became stranded in the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, just out of Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand when the cave filled with floodwaters following heavy monsoonal rains.
The subsequent successful rescue of all thirteen by a team of Thai and international rescuers made headline news around the world and is the subject of several films and documentaries.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Two drug smugglers killed by soldiers in Chiang Rai, drugs seized
Two drug runners have been shot and killed by soldiers in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. They were shipping 600 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) which was seized in the operation.
The men were killed during a gunfight between a group of drug runners and border police after the Pha The Muang military task force detected 15-20 men making their way through a village in the Mae Sai district yesterday afternoon.
The men were ordered to stop for a search and questioning but failed to comply, instead opening fire on the task force. In the exchange of shots that followed, two of the drug runners were shot and killed.
The Chiang Rai Times reports that 600 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, concealed in 20 sacks, were found in the area. The haul is thought to have a street value of around 300 million baht.
The commander of the Pha Muang task force says drug smugglers will frequently mingle with New Year travellers as they attempt to smuggle narcotics from border areas in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces.
Methamphetamine tablets and crystalline versions, aka. ‘ice’, is routinely trafficked from northern Thailand’s Golden Triangle, where the Ruak and Mekong rivers intersect with Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, to other countries in South-East Asia and further afield to Australia and New Zealand.
In 2018, a record 120 tonnes of ‘ice’ and methamphetamine pills were confiscated in the Asia-Pacific region, with over half the seizures occurring in Thailand. The trade is worth between 30 – 61 billion US$ a year, with seizures so far proving ineffective in making much of a dent in the problem.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Business
Burmese migrants are chasing months of back-pay from Chiang Rai plantation
FILE PHOTO
45 legally registered Burmese migrant workers in Chiang Rai are seeking assistance from the local labour office to conduct an inquiry into unpaid salaries over a couple of months, some up to six months. The workers have been engaged at a banana plantation in the Phaya Mengrai district.
The workers rallied at the provincial offices on Monday, some claiming they haven’t been paid for six months. The plantation employs about 80 workers from Myanmar. One worker, who told media that he had been working at the plantation for three years, claimed the problems started in June this year when “late wage payments began”.
In early December the plantation also laid off several workers without explanation, according to the employer. The worker, who asked not to be identified, said the plantation owed him 27,500 baht and his wife a further 12,000 baht. The couple say they are now in debt as they’re being forced to borrow money to make domestic payments.
A provincial labour and social welfare officer, Korawan Jongsathapornpan, says initial investigations show that the plantation has “repeatedly missed wage payment deadlines”, as reported in Bangkok Post. She also disclosed that two of the shareholders from the plantation are Chinese.
Further investigation have discovered the agri-business was struggling financially and that one shareholder is in jail while another was sick. The Chiang Rai Provincial Labour Office has ordered the firm to pay outstanding wages to workers by January 15, 2020.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
