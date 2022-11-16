Connect with us

Weather

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Patong Hill road reopens after flash floods last night. (via Phuket Info Centre)

While officials now believe it will take months to fully repair the storm-damaged motorway over Patong Hill, the road has been partially reopened to limited traffic this morning. The reopening comes after a night of heavy rain caused flash flooding all around the island. Kathu and Phuket Town were particularly hard-hit by the torrential downpours.

Amid the heavy rains in dangerous conditions, Patong police closed down the entry checkpoint at Wat Patong to the road over the hill at 10pm. Their counterparts on the other side of the hill close their checkpoint at 10.30pm, barring all traffic from accessing the dangerous roadway.

Once the rain subsided, officials reopened the Patong Hill road at 7.30am. The road was not open to all traffic though, with only foot traffic and motorbikes allowed across both directions. Large cargo trucks were not allowed on the road at all. And cars, passenger vans, and pickup trucks for granted Passage only coming downhill from Patong to Kathu. The same car types are not allowed to travel in the opposite direction yet.

The road was first closed a few weeks ago after heavy rains caused damage. Officials first reopened the road to foot traffic only. Then when the roads were stabilised a week later, authorities began to allow motorbikes to pass over Patong Hill. The road had just been reopened to small car traffic when it had to be shut down again two days later due to safety risks. Officials found that, despite using the road lane closest to the embankment, the weight of cars travelling over it widened the cracks that already existed at the edge of the road, according to the Phuket Info Centre.

Workers are still dealing with the aftermath of landslides, trying to stabilize the road by reinforcing the embankment. After the heavy rains of last night, workers were able to continue this morning.

Around the rest of the island, cleanup Crews were dispatched to help stabilize areas that were flooded last night due to the big storm. Many roads are underwater and close, and homes were also flooded. No major roads are bridges were reported as being damaged, a major clean-up was needed according to The Phuket News.

After 5 hours of torrential rain, officials fired up the water pumps to try to clear the streets as quickly as possible. Though the water subsided, many roads were covered in mud and required cleanup. Flooding from the rain was intense, but Phuket Town dodged a bullet as the water in the Bang Yai Canal rose to dangerously high levels but did not overflow.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather23 mins ago

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
Thailand28 mins ago

The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Economy58 mins ago

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Sponsored1 hour ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
World Cup1 hour ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
Hot News1 hour ago

THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Phuket1 hour ago

Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Sporting Activities1 hour ago

Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Medical2 hours ago

Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Entertainment2 hours ago

Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Hot News3 hours ago

Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
Crime3 hours ago

British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland
Health3 hours ago

Worldwide sperm counts declining at alarming rates according to new research
Patong3 hours ago

Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending