Weather
After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
While officials now believe it will take months to fully repair the storm-damaged motorway over Patong Hill, the road has been partially reopened to limited traffic this morning. The reopening comes after a night of heavy rain caused flash flooding all around the island. Kathu and Phuket Town were particularly hard-hit by the torrential downpours.
Amid the heavy rains in dangerous conditions, Patong police closed down the entry checkpoint at Wat Patong to the road over the hill at 10pm. Their counterparts on the other side of the hill close their checkpoint at 10.30pm, barring all traffic from accessing the dangerous roadway.
Once the rain subsided, officials reopened the Patong Hill road at 7.30am. The road was not open to all traffic though, with only foot traffic and motorbikes allowed across both directions. Large cargo trucks were not allowed on the road at all. And cars, passenger vans, and pickup trucks for granted Passage only coming downhill from Patong to Kathu. The same car types are not allowed to travel in the opposite direction yet.
The road was first closed a few weeks ago after heavy rains caused damage. Officials first reopened the road to foot traffic only. Then when the roads were stabilised a week later, authorities began to allow motorbikes to pass over Patong Hill. The road had just been reopened to small car traffic when it had to be shut down again two days later due to safety risks. Officials found that, despite using the road lane closest to the embankment, the weight of cars travelling over it widened the cracks that already existed at the edge of the road, according to the Phuket Info Centre.
Workers are still dealing with the aftermath of landslides, trying to stabilize the road by reinforcing the embankment. After the heavy rains of last night, workers were able to continue this morning.
Around the rest of the island, cleanup Crews were dispatched to help stabilize areas that were flooded last night due to the big storm. Many roads are underwater and close, and homes were also flooded. No major roads are bridges were reported as being damaged, a major clean-up was needed according to The Phuket News.
After 5 hours of torrential rain, officials fired up the water pumps to try to clear the streets as quickly as possible. Though the water subsided, many roads were covered in mud and required cleanup. Flooding from the rain was intense, but Phuket Town dodged a bullet as the water in the Bang Yai Canal rose to dangerously high levels but did not overflow.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland
Worldwide sperm counts declining at alarming rates according to new research
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thai man drowns after falling into canal on Loy Krathong night
Taxi fares in Bangkok to increase in two weeks
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Thailand3 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Crime2 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: Thai husband chases wife and male friend in car, car crashes
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Thailand2 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request