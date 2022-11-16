Thailand
The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Upon travelling or living in Thailand, it is undoubtedly expected that you will go on a food cruise of the many amazing dishes of the country. But, despite Pad Thai and Tom Yum popping into your mind as options for lunch, try these lesser-known, yet unbelievably tasty dishes below.
Pad Kra Pao
Known as the real national dish of Thailand, this savoury and spicy cuisine is a favourite among Thais as it delivers a nostalgic taste with the first bite. Fresh garlic, chillies, fish sauce, shallots, green beans and palm sugar, along with minced pork and peppery basil leaves are all stir-fried in a hot wok. Then, they are piled onto a plate of steamed, white rice and then topped with a fried egg. You can make this dish with any type of meat, but pork is favoured.
Khao Soi
This Thai coconut curry noodle soup is a favourite among those in Northern Thailand. And, if you go to Chiang Mai, you will see many shops serving it. The Burmese-inspired soup is iconic for its mildly spicy curry broth and coconut milk base with soft egg noodles and chosen protein. It is then served with pickled vegetables and sliced shallots. The delicious creamy sauce makes this a delightful dish!
Laab
This Thai version of a spicy salad is bursting with flavourful notes. As it is a northeastern dish, its main ingredient is, of course, spices! Salty, spicy and rich in taste, Laab originates from the country of Laos. Generally made with minced meat, mint leaves, coriander, shallots, lime juice, mushrooms and chillies, it packs a flavourful punch all in one dish. A side of raw vegetables usually accompanies the dish to help cut through its spiciness while acting as a palate cleanser.
As Thailand is known for its culinary delights, we recommend delving into the dishes of the northeastern region as they are known for producing some of the most amazing combustions of flavours all in one dish. And, we promise that you won’t be disappointed upon taking in the exotic flavours of these cuisines!
