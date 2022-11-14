Thailand expands e-Visa service to 23 countries worldwide

Thailand just expanded its e-Visa service to nine additional embassies and consulates worldwide. A Thai visa can now be obtained online in 23 countries.

Applications for all types of visas in Thailand can be done online through the e-Visa official website for passport holders of 23 countries.

Instead of going to an embassy, simply create an account, fill in an application form, upload your supporting documents, pay the visa fee, wait for the visa to be processed and the approved visa will be sent by email.

Print the approved visa and take it with you on your flight to Thailand where it will be processed by officials at immigration upon arrival.

The service is now available at 38 Embassies and Consulates in 23 countries worldwide: Canada, US, UK, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Poland, Austria, Romania, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Portugal, Switzerland, South Korea, and China (including Hong Kong).

If you’re coming to Thailand as a tourist, you might not need to apply for a visa in advance depending on how long you plan on staying in the kingdom. Thailand recently extended tourist stays in Thailand for the High Season.

Passport holders from 64 countries that have bilateral agreements with Thailand are eligible for Visa Exemption Upon Arrival and are not required to apply in advance. Between October 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023, tourists eligible for Visa Exemption on Arrival can stay in Thailand for up to 45 days.

Passport holders from 19 countries are eligible for Visa on Arrival and are not required to apply in advance. Between October 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023, tourists eligible for Visa on Arrival can stay in Thailand for up to 30 days.

Tourist visas for stays of up to 60 days can be made in advance through the e-Visa website or at a Thai Embassy or Consulate in your country.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau recently unveiled its online visa extension (e-extension) service. The service is expected to make visa extensions easier, less costly, and less time-consuming for foreigners in Thailand.