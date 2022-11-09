Expats
Expats welcome online visa extensions?
The Immigration Bureau unveiled its online visa extension (e-extension) service on yesterday, billed as making the process less messy for expats and tourists who need more time in the country.
Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the national police chief, said the e-extension would improve visa services by allowing visitors to lodge their requests online.
The move is expected to reduce corruption in the system, covering the entire process including the payment of fees. It will reduce the time to process the application from one hour to three minutes, Damrongsak said.
According to the bureau, over 200,000 expats try to extend their visas each year for reasons including holidays, teaching jobs, study or family matters. The growing number of applicants has drawn concern about the time-consuming and inefficient nature of the process.
The service will be piloted first for expats living or working in Bangkok, who can file their applications online at the official website. However, eventually, they must show up in person at the IB office on Chaeng Wattana Road, just like the old system.
And as before, having travelled for however long it takes through Bangkok’s appalling traffic, applicants will have to wait in line, as usual, for an unspecified time, to get their visa stamp. In Bangkok, this will still mean that the process will take all day unless you happen to live on Chaeng Wattana Road.
In the provinces, expats must still make expensive and pointless time-consuming journeys to industrial estates outside our provincial capital, often necessitating an overnight stay. The good news is that the whole process might be reduced by as much as half an hour, for which we should all be appropriately grateful.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend
Kim Jong-Un sets the dogs on South Korea’s politicians
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Patong venue staffer tests positive for drugs
Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
12 people injured by illegal fireworks in Loy Krathong event
Expats welcome online visa extensions?
Police in central Thailand offer cash reward to help nab gold shop robber
Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Police seize 1,000s of weapons, calming APEC delegates
Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Chon Buri man attacks beachgoer with knife
Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Banged up abroad – Sweden’s escaped cobra slips home
Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of23 hours ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites51 mins ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Education1 day ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Recent comments: