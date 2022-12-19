Connect with us

Visa

Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years

Published

 on 

Immigration police arrested a woman from Uganda yesterday morning in Pathum Thani province for overstaying her visa by 90 days. She is banned from entering Thailand for the next five years.

At 9 am yesterday, Superintendent of Pathum Thani Immigration Pol. Col. Charoenpong Khantilo reported the arrest of a foreign visa overstayer.

Pathum Thani Immigration Police arrested 40-year-old Mrs A (pseudonym), of Ugandan nationality, under suspicion of “staying in the kingdom of Thailand without permission.” Mrs A overstayed by 90 days.

Mrs A came to Thailand to work as a language teacher but continued working in the kingdom despite her visa expiring, said police.

Police said Mrs A’s name has been placed on a blacklist and she is barred from entering Thailand for the next five years, following orders set by the Minister of Interior.

Mrs A is one of several visa overstayers busted by Thai police in their nationwide crackdown on foreign criminals this month. The crackdown was ordered by the Deputy Police Chief and former Chief of Immigration Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.

Phuket Immigration recorded 138 violations in Phuket province alone during the first two weeks of December. Six foreigners in the province were arrested for overstaying their visas and 117 were fined for not registering their accommodation according to the law.

A further 19 people on the island were also reprimanded for “misusing their visas.” While their stay in Thailand was legal, they had not been following the terms and conditions of their respective visas, said police.

It is not uncommon for foreigners to stay in Thailand on an education visa and then violate the rules by not attending classes.

Earlier this month, police arrested a Polish man in Koh Samui wanted on an Interpol red notice for assault and illegal possession of firearms. He overstayed his student visa by 36 days.

His visa was initially valid until 2023 but was voided by immigration on November 3 after he stopped attending language classes in Chiang Rai province.

A British man was also recently banned from Thailand for five years for overstaying. He said he loves Thailand so much that he didn’t want to leave.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Visa14 mins ago

Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Transport17 mins ago

Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Travel44 mins ago

Boho Wanderlust in Thailand’s Great Outdoors
Sponsored2 hours ago

Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the global
Weather48 mins ago

Hard rain, no train in Thailand’s pre-soaked south
Crime1 hour ago

Long-time Chinese overstayer goes viral asking for petrol money in Phuket
Environment1 hour ago

Thailand’s rescued tiger cubs fattening up, but not for the pot
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Press Room2 hours ago

Surfing in Thailand – Talay Surf’s surf camp getaway in Phuket
Hot News2 hours ago

Surat Thani authorities optimistic about tourism as another cruise ship arrives in Koh Samui
Pattaya3 hours ago

South Korean racer tragically killed during Pattaya’s Jet Ski World Cup
Press Room3 hours ago

Cannabis- the miracle crop- healing, alleviating economies or destroying families?
Hot News3 hours ago

Elizabeth Hurley denies rumours she swiped Prince Harry’s v-card
South18 hours ago

UPDATE: Irish kayaker Odhran O’Neill’s body found
World19 hours ago

Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
Entertainment20 hours ago

‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending