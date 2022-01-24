“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration

The deadline to apply for a 60-day “Covid-19” visa extension is tomorrow, although it is possible that the Thai Immigration Bureau could continue the scheme for another two months. The announcements in the past have often been last minute and sometimes made even after the deadline had passed.

The 60-day extension was launched for foreigners who are unable to leave the country due to cancelled flights and travel restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic.

The extension costs 1,900 baht and requirements can vary depending on each immigration office. Most require a TM30 form signed by a landlord or hotel manager for notification of residence and some may ask for a letter from an embassy saying the foreigner is unable to travel to their home country.

At the Bangkok Immigration Office, those who recently travelled, or who visited areas considered to be at high risk of Covid-19 transmission, are required to undergo an on-site rapid antigen test before entering.

Checklist for the 60-day Covid-19 visa extension…

TM.7 Application for extension of temporary stay in the Kingdom (Click HERE)

TM.30 Notification of residence with a signature from landlord or hotel manager (Click HERE)

Passport photo 4 x 6 centimetres

Copy of passport identification page and all pages related to current visa

A letter from home country’s embassy in Thailand

1,900 baht visa extension fee