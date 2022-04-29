Why is “Rape Culture” normalised in Thai society | This is Thailand

Thai society has a real problem. Sexual assault and harassment is very common in Thailand. Although there are serious campaigns, social movements or increased legal penalties regarding this crimes. The number of cases of sexual assault or harassment never tends to reduce. Thai society has a problem with Rape culture and Victim Blaming. Today we will try to find out why and look at some of the changes people are trying to make against this way of thinking.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.