“Three year ban is too long” – Bangkok ‘win’ riders complain about new penalties | The Thaiger

Bangkok
“Three year ban is too long” – Bangkok ‘win’ riders complain about new penalties
Win riders, Bangkok’s ubiquitous and slightly notorious motorcycle taxi drivers, are claiming that proposed penalties for riding on the sidewalk are too severe. Currently the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority has laid down bans of up to three years for motorbike riders caught riding on the city’s pavements.
But Win riders say losing their jackets for three years is unfair.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration went to gauge opinion of Win riders on the streets at four ranks in the upper Sukhumvit Road area of the capital, surveying locations including two in Soi Asoke (Soi 21), Soi 18 and Soi 22.
BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang says that riders agreed with the proposed regulations saying it was a positive step forward (to fine people riding on footpaths).
But they disagreed with losing their jackets for three years saying it was too severe a penalty. They asked for the penalties to be ‘toned down’.
Their comments were listed for a meeting being held today.
Win riders are known to pay up to 100,000 baht for their ‘jackets’ that allow them to join a ‘crew’ and serve a rank around the city.
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
PHOTO: Daily News
Bangkok
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Thundershowers will bring rain to northern, lower-central and eastern Thailand, including the capital and its suburbs over the next few days, according to the Meteorological Department. The south will also see isolated heavy rains.
The department is warning that a category 2 depression over the South China Sea has become a tropical storm, named Matmo (below). At 4am on October 30, it was 300 kilometres east of Vietnam. It is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam today, then move through Cambodia, weakening, before bringing rains to lower northeast, lower central, eastern and upper southern Thailand. Flash flooding and heavy rains can be expected.
The forecast for the October 31 is as follows…
Northern region: Partly cloudy with thundershowers, lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 31-37, with temperatures likely to drop to 11-15 degrees on hilltops
Northeastern region: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 20% of the area, lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 32-34. Likely to drop to 13-15 degrees on hilltops
Central region: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers; lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 34-36.
Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers; lows of 23-26, highs of 33-36; wave height 1 metre.
Southern region (Gulf coast): Cloudy with thundershowers and heavy rains in 60% of the area; lows of 23-25, highs of 31-33 degrees. Wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Southern region (Andaman coast): Cloudy with thundershowers and heavy rains in 40% of the area; lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 32-35; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% of the area, lows 25-26; highs 34-37.
Bangkok
Bangkok airport taxi drivers protest over ride-sharing apps
With app-based ride services set to be legalised in Bangkok from March next year, taxi drivers at Suvarnabhumi airport are threatening to protest over what they see as the government’s failure to ensure fair competition.
The Bangkok Post reports that the drivers are threatening to limit the number of bags they will accept from November 1, accusing both the Transport Ministry and the Department of Land Transport of reneging on their promise to discuss assistance for traditional taxi drivers.
The president of the Thai Public Taxi Association, Sadit Jaithiang, says drivers had wanted an increase in fares, which have been frozen for six years, in addition to surcharges for the airport, but have yet to receive a response to their request.
He says that despite an order from the Transport Minister for the Land Transport Department to consult with taxi representatives in order to find a solution, the deadline for those talks to begin has passed.
As a result, from November 1, they plan to refuse to carry more bags than the total number of passengers in the taxi. Passengers with more bags will need to use another service.
Another representative of the taxi drivers, Pallop Chayinthu is calling on the government to ban app-based drivers from waiting at airports and bus terminals, saying there should be legislation in place that means they can only respond to app requests.
Mr Pallop says taxi drivers are planning a rally at the Transport Ministry on November 7.
In almost all cases, ride-sharing App taxis are less expensive than Bangkok’s traditional taxi services.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
ASEAN
US downgrades delegation to ASEAN summits
The US is downgrading its participation in two Asia-Pacific summits in Bangkok next week, a move sure to disappoint Asian partners worried by China’s expanding influence.
US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Chile in November, but the most senior official from his administration, when Thailand hosts the annual East Asian Summit (EAS) and US-ASEAN Summit, will be Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, according to a White House statement.
Ross will lead the US delegation to an Indo-Pacific Business Forum comprising government officials and executives on the sidelines of the EAS. Trump has also named national security adviser Robert O’Brien as his special envoy to the summits.
David Stilwell, the State Department’s assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, will attend, but the US delegation will be outranked by regional players like Japan, India and China.
Despite declaring Indo-Pacific “the single most consequential region for America’s future” in a report earlier this year, the Trump administration has steadily shrunk US presence at EAS and ASEAN gatherings.
Although Trump attended the US-ASEAN summit in Manila in 2017, he’s never attended a full EAS meeting. Vice President Mike Pence represented the US at the meetings in Singapore last year. In contrast, Barack Obama attended every US-ASEAN and East Asia summit from 2011, except for 2013 when he canceled due to a US government shutdown.
Asian diplomats say the lack of top U.S. representation in Bangkok is a significant, if unsurprising disappointment, in a region increasingly worried about China’s growing influence.
Diplomats and analysts say Trump’s absence in Bangkok will raise questions about US commitment to the region, especially after his withdrawal from the 11 nation Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement in 2017, shortly after taking office. Last year, Trump, currently embroiled in an impeachment inquiry, sent his VP in his place to APEC as well as the ASEAN and the East Asia summits.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
“Three year ban is too long” – Bangkok ‘win’ riders complain about new penalties
Cyanide suspected in local herbal brew mixed with toad blood, killing 1 and injuring 12
Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri
Asian cities projected to be hard hit by rising sea levels
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Second bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar opens
Bar dancers in Pattaya claim boss owes them 400,000 baht
Sand dunes exposed as water in Mekong River falls to critical level
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Bangkok airport taxi drivers protest over ride-sharing apps
Top 10 rules to avoid an elephant squishing your car
DSI takes over 400 million baht ‘Mae Manee’ Ponzi scheme investigation
Tham Luang Cave reopens to visitors in November
PM takes full responsibility for Phichit’s Chatree gold mine decision
US downgrades delegation to ASEAN summits
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
Trending
- Economy4 days ago
Thai government to slap CO2 tax on ‘big bikes’
- Environment4 days ago
Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth
- Events3 days ago
Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon
- Politics1 day ago
120 Future Forward members quit the party
- Bangkok3 days ago
Grab driver beaten up by ‘win’ thugs in Bangkok – VIDEO
- Economy1 day ago
Thailand has 6 months to discuss GSP with US
- Expats2 days ago
Visa fee waiver extended
- Thailand1 day ago
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers