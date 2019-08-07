Three Thai airports being renovated to double passenger volumes | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Surat Thani Airport will be doubled in capacity

Krabi, Buriram and Surat Thani provincial airports are getting a makeover to double their capacities in 2020, with a combined budget of 11.3 billion baht.

Krabi airport will be renovated and expanded to handle double its capacity. The new terminal will be able to handle 8 million passengers a year.

A second passenger terminal will be built at Buriram airport in Thailand’s Northeast costing 700 million baht.

The new terminal is needed in the regional to serve the increase of tourists, promote the growing sports tourism and support the international-airport’s upgrade plans. The new terminal will double the airport’s capacity to 1.7 million passengers a year.

Surat Thani airport will also be upgraded to accommodate 3.6 million passengers a year, up from 2 million now.

Commercial rental space is also going to be increased at the three airports. Officials are also considering raising landing and aircraft parking charges to partly offset the construction budgets.