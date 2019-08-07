Three Thai airports being renovated to double passenger volumes | The Thaiger

Krabi
Three Thai airports being renovated to double passenger volumes
PHOTO: Surat Thani Airport will be doubled in capacity
Krabi, Buriram and Surat Thani provincial airports are getting a makeover to double their capacities in 2020, with a combined budget of 11.3 billion baht.
Krabi airport will be renovated and expanded to handle double its capacity. The new terminal will be able to handle 8 million passengers a year.
A second passenger terminal will be built at Buriram airport in Thailand’s Northeast costing 700 million baht.
The new terminal is needed in the regional to serve the increase of tourists, promote the growing sports tourism and support the international-airport’s upgrade plans. The new terminal will double the airport’s capacity to 1.7 million passengers a year.
Surat Thani airport will also be upgraded to accommodate 3.6 million passengers a year, up from 2 million now.
Commercial rental space is also going to be increased at the three airports. Officials are also considering raising landing and aircraft parking charges to partly offset the construction budgets.
Krabi
Stormy weather approaching the Andaman provinces
The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that a regional tropical depression will affect provinces in the Andaman region including Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Ranong and Satun until August 6.
The local ‘Met’ office says that people living in the affected areas should beware of dangers from heavy rain.
There will be increasingly large waves in the Andaman sea, expected to be up to 2-3 metres high. The office warns that people and boats going to sea should be careful and small boats should not venture offshore. During the announced period, people are recommended to closely follow up with the TMD.
Throughout the forecast period there will be fresh winds along the Andaman Coast from the west, which will make beaches quite unsafe for swimming. Along Phuket’s west coast coastline beachgoers are urged to check the flags posted on the beaches and obey the instructions of lifeguards.
The Thaiger, as always, will post local warnings on our Facebook pages (The Thaiger, The Thaiger Phuket) with details from local radar if large rain bands are approaching.
Phuket’s five day forecast shows the wettest days will likely be Sunday and Monday
Events
Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region
Yesterday (July 30), Atiwara Kongmalai, aka Toon Bodyslam, met with Dr. Supot Pukaoluan, The Director of Krabi Hospital, to discuss about his marathon-running-charity project, Kao Khon La Kao.
Toon will be running in parts of the Andaman region in October to raise funds for five hospitals
The five government hospitals which will be recipients of funds raised from the running events are in Trang, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket and Pattani.
Yesterday’s discussion aimed to get information about the problems and deficiencies of Krabi Hospital while the run in Krabi is scheduled on October 25. The team will start from Trang to Phuket from October 24-27.
Dr. Supot said that he would like local people to get involved and donate during the run. He also revealed that he told Toon the Krabi Public Hospital needs around 10 million baht, mainly for breathing machines in the ICU.
He told Toon there are currently 10 machines, enough for 10 beds, but the average amount of patients requiring breathing machines each day is 40.
“This machine is very important for the patients”.
During Toon’s visit to the hospital, there were a lot of fans and admirers who got together to cheer him on.
SOURCE: One 31.net/news
Environment
5 metre King Cobra interrupted lunching on a monitor lizard in Krabi
Volunteer snake catchers from the Phitak Pracha rescue foundation were called to a house in Krabi.
The owner of the Krabi house arrived home and heard her dogs barking. She went to investigate and found a five metre King Cobra making a meal out of a water monitor lizard.
Anantaya Phonbamrungwong told Thai Rath that the tail of the water monitor was still sticking out of the snakes mouth.
She called Krabi Phitak Pracha rescue volunteers who caught the snake but the suspected monitor lizard dinner was beyond retrieval. The five metre reptile needed six people to handle it for the cameras before it was taken by foundation volunteers and released back to the wild. The King Cobra wasn’t smiling for the camera.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Nigel Pike
August 7, 2019 at 5:56 pm
“A picture is worth a thousand words”, they say, and certainly the above photo of Surat Airport is worth quite a few – no aeroplanes, no vehicles, no passengers, and a few staff on the right scratching their backsides and wondering what to do for the rest of the day.
Doubling of capacity? At a time of plummeting tourist numbers, the government is expecting a doubling of passengers? Each time I pass through Buriram airport, I try to walk softly lest I wake someone up – the place serves just five arrivals / departures a day.
Let’s do a cost/benefit analysis. We know the cost estimate – Baht 11.3 billion. And the benefits? 30% of 11.3 billion in brown envelopes is around 3.4 billion – that’s another bunch of elite families whose members will never have to work ever again.