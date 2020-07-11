Thai Airasia ponders second Bangkok hub | The Thaiger

Transport
Thai Airasia ponders second Bangkok hub
Despite reports that Air Asia’s future is in doubt, Thai AirAsia says it’s considering making Suvarnabhumi airport its new hub, alongside its already established hub in Don Mueang Airport, to increase revenue and broaden its traveller appeal. The executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder of TAA, says the airline is conducting a feasibility study on the move to create a hub at Bangkok’s two international airports.
Tassapon Bijleveld says, due to the restrictions on flying brought on by Covid-19 lockdowns worldwide, the airline is seeking every opportunity to increase revenue. He stressed that preliminary talks with the country’s airport authority show TAA has many factors to consider, including operational costs, passenger demand and the company’s readiness to provide ground services at the new hub.
Tassapon says TAA is not worried about competition from existing rivals already using Suvarnabhumi as their hub. Whenever the company decides to jump into “this new market”, TAA will offer attractive promotions for potential customers.
“We’re now using just 30% of our 60 aircraft fleet, so we have to look for any place that could give us the potential to fly.”
Tassapon also says Thai AirAsia X, the low-cost long-haul carrier under the same group, is working on a plan to resume flying on international routes after the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau reportedly gave the green light for flights from Bangkok to Fukuoka to resume in September.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
The company that runs 6 of Thailand’s airports says it wants to work with Thai Airways to ensure airport services can continue while the national carrier goes through a “rehabilitation” process and struggles with the loss of business caused by the Covid-19 crisis. Airports of Thailand president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says the AOT board is in talks about a joint venture with the troubled airline to protect operations such as cargo, maintenance, repairs, and ground services at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. “The running of these three units cannot be disrupted, because that would affect the operations of Suvarnabhumi Airport.” All Thai Airways […]
Expats
UK’s Kew Green Hotels launches 7 properties in Bangkok
Despite a quickly changing business environment for the world hospitality industry, some companies are accelerating expansion plans in anticipation of the eventual recovery. Kew Green Hotels, one of the UK’s leading hotel management companies with over 55 hotels in its portfolio, has now announced plans to expand into the south east Asian market through a joint venture with Siamese Asset. The new entity, Siamese and Kew Green Management Company Thailand, are launching 7 properties in Bangkok, 4 under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand. Alongside the launch of these 7 properties, Kew Green Hotels will also be launching a Commercial […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand producing over 4 million face masks a day
An increase in production facilities means Thailand is now producing 4.2 million face masks a day, leading to a growing surplus. A report in Nation Thailand says Internal Trade Director Vichai Pochanakit says producers in China are once again exporting the raw materials needed for mask production. The Thai government is now looking at ways to manage a daily surplus of more than 1 million face masks. It currently purchases 3 million masks a day from 16 factories. Of these, the Public Health Ministry takes 1.8 million and is now understood to have amassed more than a month’s supply. The […]
Bangkok clinics in 72 million baht fraud scandal
Thai Airasia ponders second Bangkok hub
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
Posters of missing persons removed by Ubon University security
Quotas for returning Australians to be halved amid Melbourne outbreak
Covid-19 UPDATE: All the latest news from the world
Combined force arrests 107 illegal Cambodian migrants within a day
Over 1,400 arrested, fined for illegal motorbike races in Udon Thani
Thai sports minister optimistic about Olympic boxing gold
Cabinet reshuffle coming as 4 economic ministers resign
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Mayor of Seoul dead in apparent suicide after harassment allegations
Rescuers remove 4 metre python from Chon Buri car
Thai agriculture minister to take a delegation on a coconut harvesting tour
US ambassador vows to help Thailand combat human trafficking
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
Thai PM expresses concern over “travel bubbles”
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
- Education4 days ago
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
- Pattaya3 days ago
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
- Expats2 days ago
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
- Economy3 days ago
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently