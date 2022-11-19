Transport
Thai AirAsia plans Chiang Mai – Singapore route
Thai AirAsia plans a Chiang Mai – Singapore route, resuming flights between Chiang Mai and Singapore for the first time in more than a decade.
Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said…
“Singapore is a complete tourism destination that has always been popular, with a high load factor average throughout the year.
“The direct Chiang Mai-Singapore route will give people of the north a convenient and affordable way to reach Singapore while Singaporeans can easily head to the unique city. The route will benefit the economies of both locations.”
Thai AirAsia is a subsidiary of Malaysian low-fare airline AirAsia and Thailand’s Asia Aviation. The airline serves AirAsia’s regularly scheduled domestic and international flights from Bangkok and other cities in Thailand.
Four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays will use Airbus A320s. The new flights comes as the carrier prepares to increase traffic through Chiang Mai.
Thai AirAsia will compete on the route with Scoot, which offers a daily A320 flight. Thai AirAsia’s move will increase weekly capacity to 4,000 seats.
Klongchaiya added…
“As travel demand is increasing, AirAsia is introducing a variety of new routes, focusing on international journeys to help boost the economy. Our latest addition, Chiang Mai-Singapore, will make AirAsia the provider of convenient travel to Singapore as it will be flying Don Mueang-Singapore three times a day, Phuket-Singapore one time a day and Chiang Mai-Singapore four times a week.”
To celebrate the CNX-SIN route, AirAsia has launched an “Endless Colors of Singapore” promotion with fares starting from 3,390 THB each way. The special fare can be booked through 4 December 2022 for travel from 1 February 2023 using the Airasia app.
