New road projects around Thailand in 2020 | The Thaiger

The Thai Department of Highways plans to spend 124 billion baht during the next 12 months with five of the projects already budgeted and ready for the tender process. Contracts are expected to be signed in May for those projects.

There will be a 16 kilometre eastern bypass around Nong Khai, just south of Vientiane and the Laos border, valued at 3 billion baht, will ease traffic congestion and link the main highway to Laos.

A 22 kilometre, 3 billion baht, highway which will link the Eastern Economic Corridor and U-Tapao airport is currently under consideration pending a final decision.

There is also a 25 kilometre motorway, valued at 32.2 billion baht, linking Bang Khunthian district, southwest of Bangkok and Samut Sakhon’s Ban Phaeo district to help relieve congestion for east west traffic travelling south of the main metropolis.

The fifth Thai-Lao friendship bridge between Bueng Kan province in Thailand, east of Vientiane, and Bolikhamsai province in Laos. The bridge is designed to be 16 kilometres long and cost 3.9 billion baht, with two thirds of the cost to be paid by Thailand.

There will be a 24 kilometre outer ring road for Nakhon Ratchasima, valued at just over 3 billion baht.

Also, a 26 kilometre four-lane road between Phang Nga and Surat Thani’s western Ban Ta Khun district valued at 1.6 billion baht. The aim of this road is to better link the growing tourist region of Phang Nga and Rayong to Surat Thani and the roads and rail network heading north.

Finally, also, west of the main city, there’s a 109 kilometre motorway valued at 79 billion baht which will link Nakhon Pathom and Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post