Lion Air wants their 737 MAX jets, once they’re cleared by regulators | The Thaiger

Lion Air wants their 737 MAX jets, once they’re cleared by regulators
Indonesia’s Lion Air, the victim of one of the two fatal crashes of a Boeing 737 MAX jets last year, “urgently requires” more of the jets to maintain its growth strategy. The airline’s co-founder, Rusdi Kiranaonce, says they eagerly await the regulators approving the grounded Boeing 737 MAX model planes return to service.
The Indonesian-based low-cost airline, which earlier said they would cancel its order for 187 of the troubled 737 jets, says it needs to be satisfied with the negotiations between Boeing and regulators before going ahead with its order valued around 21 billion USD.
189 passengers and crew died when a brand new Lion Air 737 MAX jet crashed into the Java Sea last October. The crash was the first of two deadly crashes that is thought to involve a faulty software over-ride which kept forcing the plane’s nose down as the pilots fought to regain control.
A final report on the Jakarta Lion Air crash is expected at the end of September according to Indonesia’s civil aviation authority.
Kirana previously lashed out over Boeing’s handling of the accidents and accused the US manufacturer of looking down on the airline as one from the “third world”, even though it is one of the plane maker’s largest customers globally, according to a Reuters report.
Garuda Indonesia is also prevaricating about possible cancellation of its order for 49 of the 737 Max jets.
The Boeing 737 MAX jets remain grounded around the world in a public relations disaster for Boeing. Some airlines, who were already flying fleets of 737 MAX planes, have resorted to buying or leasing older model aircraft to keep up with their schedules, particularly during the busy US and European holiday seasons.
Aviation analysts predict it will be sometime early 2020 before the model is allowed to fly again, if ever.
UPS says Thailand and Indonesia cargo traffic are winners in trade war
Supply chains are quickly adapting to the US-China trade war and Thailand, Indonesia and Japan are the biggest growth markets in Asia for UPS, according to the American international package delivery and global logistics service.
UPS’s COO Jim Barber says there is no question that cargo volume from China to the US has significantly decreased but, with some manufacturers moving production out of China, other Asian markets are emerging as winners.
Speaking to Nikkei Asian Review, Jim said, “It is very clear to me that Thailand was the early beneficiary of some of the tariffs that were imposed in China. Our customers, many of whom had manufacturing facilities in Thailand, immediately could shift production there.”
Q2 earning for UPS’s international business this year were down 2.7%. In Q2 2018 earnings were up by 9.5%. Thailand, Indonesia and Japan were the top three Asia growth markets in Q2 this year, replacing previous leaders Vietnam and Taiwan.
Jim believes that Vietnam and India are likely to emerge as long-term winners of the ongoing trade spat as negotiations drag on.
