Tourism
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
While Thailand has based their tourism strategy solely on attracting wealthy, mostly older tourists, an official with Tourism Australia has cautioned the world not to underestimate the value of young travellers. At the 2022 World Travel Market in London, the regional general manager for the UK and Northern Europe of Tourism Australia spoke about the importance of young backpackers.
She pointed out that young people take longer holidays from work, are more adventurous travellers, and are often the most likely to travel. As the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, it was young backpackers that were the first to come back to travelling around the world, including a quickly revitalizing backpacker scene in Thailand. And young travellers have their whole lives ahead of them to take more and more trips as they grow and earn money in the future, according to the Tourism Australia rep.
“It gives people their first taste of travel, it’s an investment.”
In Australia, is common for young travellers to get a work visa and stay in Australia, filling jobs in earning money. Before Covid-19, 250,000 young tourists work in Australia but only 40,000 remained when the borders close according to Asia News Today.
Research showed that the work visa scheme actually brought in more money than rich travellers, with young foreign workers spending on average about AU$10,000. Officials took notice and loosened and expanded their working visa scheme to accommodate digital nomads, and older travellers taking a career break.
Not only are young travellers the most versatile, but they often are the demographic that spreads money the most on a local level. The chair of the British Educational Travel Association pointed out that students and young people tend to stay in hubs and urban areas and spend their money locally. They eat at local markets and small restaurants and patronize local shops, services, and bars.
One facet of attracting tourists that Thailand’s authorities seem to often overlook is that some demographics may take expensive vacations, but they book them with travel agencies in their home countries that utilize buses, resorts, and services, owned by foreign nationals exclusively. People eat at their foreign-owned resort and shop at the foreign-owned gift shop. Many of the tourist types Thailand is now fervently chasing are not spending any money on locally-owned businesses and services.
But backpackers do. They may not be rich, but a large percentage of the money they saved to travel goes directly into local economies. And they may be low spenders now, but they are spreading the word to others through word-of-mouth, social media, and recommendations to friends and family who may have deeper pockets. Parents come to visit, friends and followers see their Instagram stories, and general awareness of tourism in a country is raised.
Thailand has a recent history of looking down on backpackers and young travellers with disdain. But it may serve their long-term tourism goals to be more welcoming to the young travellers who have been pumping money into local Thai economies sooner than the wealthy tourists who are only trickling back in now.
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
German man on overstay arrested for guns, drugs
Top Samut Prakan cops transferred in shooting cover up
Aeroflot adds 14 more weekly Russian flights to Phuket
What are they smoking? More tweaks to cannabis rules
The Best Place for the Finest Foods | Tops Fine Foods Sukhumvit 49
FTX crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Threesome couple retaliates against victim’s story
Spielberg’s ‘Terminal’ man departs CDG forever
Despite poor Republican election showing, Trump expected to announce presidential bid Tuesday
57k passengers – 49k international – arriving at Suvarnabhumi daily
Discounts & Privileges for Tourists in Thailand at ICONSIAM
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into stage on road
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more
“India’s first voter” has died
Pickup driver faces 100,000 baht fine for angering elephant
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
-
Thailand4 days ago
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
-
Pattaya4 days ago
1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Taxi fares in Bangkok to increase in two weeks