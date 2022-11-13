Connect with us

Crime

Police found train car on Chinese suspect’s mansion grounds

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Police found a train car among other suspicious vehicles on the compound of a Chinese suspect's mansion. (via Nation)

The home of a Chinese man suspected of multiple crimes was raided and police found a range of oddities including a Chinese train car. The 33 year old Shao Xiaobo was accused of using a fake Thai ID and rented a building in Bangkok where he stored suspicious vehicles and is accused of dealing in a variety of questionable businesses.

Police had previously attempted to raid the man’s property in the Greater Bangkok suburb of Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district, but their original request for a warrant was denied by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court. Later though, police stopped a truck leaving the compound with 40 bottles of contraband liquor which they seized. This gave them probable cause to search the Chinese man’s mansion, as well as arrest a 30 year old Thai man and 21 year old foreigner in the truck.

Shao had a warrant for his arrest in Narathiwat province, accused of making a false statement for a fake ID card. The mansion bore a logo for the Thai Merchant Association that Shao claimed to be an advisor to, but his name doesn’t appear on the board of directors list. Inside the compound, police found military and police uniforms also bearing his name, along with a BMW police escort motorbike and an official-looking Chinese limousine with flags attached to it.

Plus, there was an entire train car, which the State Railway of Thailand was quick to confirm did not belong to them and had no connection to the ongoing Thai-Chinese railway project. A hidden cupboard was found upon a thorough police search, but it was empty. Shao was carrying a Chinese passport along with a second passport issued by Vanuatu.

Police have linked Shao to Global System and QY Group, two companies that are now defunct but dealt with arms dealing and luxury car imports respectively. Nation Thailand reports that investigators are looking into his finances and whether the mansion or any of his business dealings were involved in any illegal activity.

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hong Kong3 mins ago

Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
Pattaya18 mins ago

British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Transport24 mins ago

Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
Sponsored7 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Thailand28 mins ago

3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Pattaya39 mins ago

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
Thailand2 hours ago

SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Thailand2 hours ago

Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Bangkok3 hours ago

Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Visa3 hours ago

Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
Tourism3 hours ago

TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Bangkok4 hours ago

Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Health4 hours ago

UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending