What will be Thailand’s new tourism mix? – VIDEO

This is an hour-long discussion with our YouTube audience…

Now the Thailand Pass is history, Thailand’s tourism moves into a new era. From now until high season there will be many new dynamics that will affect how the kingdom recovers its vital status as a top 10 world tourism destination. Also, the mask dilemma.

We’re sick of talking about face masks, and you may be too, but there is a whole new ball game at play, now that masks have, officially, been made voluntary for open spaces in Thailand. We need to discuss this. We go live at 10am (Thai time), to go through the topics and chat with you. We’ll try and respond to as many of your comments and questions as possible.