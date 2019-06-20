Connect with us

Thailand

Vietnam and Thailand top Asia Pacific destinations for Russians

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Vietnam and Thailand top Asia Pacific destinations for Russians

Vietnam is becoming one of the top destinations in the Asia Pacific region for Russian visitors, with the favourite Thailand still a close second, according to global travel analysis firm ForwardKeys.

The ForwardKeys survey reports that Vietnam saw the highest increase in Russian market seat capacity at 153%, followed by Thailand and the Maldives, which saw a growth of 125% and 58%, respectively. The Republic of Korea and India also saw seat capacity rising by more than 30%.

Vietnam is emerging as a favourite destination for Russian holiday-goers in recent years and is expected to surpass its neighbour Thailand, a favoured Russian haunt for a long time.

Market observers say the launch of direct air connections from multiple secondary and tertiary cities in Russia to Vietnam’s popular beach towns have propped up the Russian tourism boom.

The central province of Khanh Hoa, home to the famous beach town of Nha Trang City, has been much loved by Russian tourists, accounting for one fifth of total foreign arrivals in Vietnam.

Last year, Russian tourist arrivals to Khanh Hoa reached nearly 400,000, up 1.5% year-on-year, making it the second biggest feeder market for local tourism after China.

Vietnam received a record high of 606,000 Russians last year, accounting for 4% of total foreign tourist arrivals.

SOURCE: Vietnam Plus



Bangkok

Thai DLT to look at legalising GrabCar and GrabBike

The Thaiger

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Thai DLT to look at legalising GrabCar and GrabBike

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport is toying with the idea of officially legalising the Grab ride-hailing services using private cars and motorcycles through the Grab App.

The DLT say they are already aware of the issue but say amendments would be required to the Land Transport Act if it were to happen. Today they were unable to put a timescale on the necessary amendments if the new Cabinet were to instruct the changes.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumajaithai Party, went to the last election with a party policy of legalising GrabCar and GrabBike. Saksayam Chidchob, secretary-general of Bhumajaithai, is poised to become the new transport minister as part of the pre-PM vote negotiations where ministerial portfolios were dangled as carrots to secure votes for Prayut Chan-o-cha before the parliamentary session where he was elected.

There has been massive push-back from the country’s traditional taxis, tuk tuks and ‘win’ (motorbike taxis) who have held an almost gang-like monopoly over the services for decades. There has been protests and violence making headlines in the past year as the traditional services try and stave off the legalising of the new-technology services.

Read The Thaiger story HERE.

Grab services are already widely popular around Thailand but the law has been fairly opaque about the issue and enforcement has been perfunctory up to now.

The DLT have said they believe that overseas ride-hailing experiences may need to be studied and that other changes would need to be made eg. will Grab providers need to have a public driving license?

The DLTs ‘Taxi OK’ App, released to provide an App-booking experience for the current taxi services, has been a big failure.

Meanwhile, the Grab Car and Grab Bike services in Bangkok, for example, have provided users with a superior and reliable experience, usually less expensive than the traditional services. The Grab App shows the identity of the driver, previous votes from passengers, a map showing them coming to pick you up, time-to-arrival and a lot of other features.

Thailand

Bryde's whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Bryde's whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach

PHOTOS: ThaiWhales / DMCR

The carcass of a Bryde’s whale has been found near a mangrove forest in Samut Prakan today.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources report that they were notified by staff on an oil ship three days ago that the Bryde’s whale was found dead floating in the sea off Samut Prakan.

The DMCR officers searched for it at the time but failed. Today the dead Bryde’s whale was located near a mangrove forest in Samut Prakan. Its remains were taken back to find the cause of death.

Bryde's whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach | News by The Thaiger

Thailand

Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi

PHOTOS: Motorlance Lopburi

A 50 year old Norwegian man has sustained serious injuries while four other Thai passengers sustained minor injuries when a van collided with a truck in Lopburi, north of Bangkok, this morning.

Rescue workers say that they were notified of the accident this morning on the Saraburi – Lomsak Road in Chaibadan, Lopburi. The left hand side of the van was ripped open from the impact with the truck.

In total there were five injuries. Four of them were Thais who sustained minor injuries. A 50 year old Norwegian man sustained serious injuries. All were rushed to hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi | News by The Thaiger Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi | News by The Thaiger Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi | News by The Thaiger Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi | News by The Thaiger Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi | News by The Thaiger Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi | News by The Thaiger

