Tourists and seagulls flock to each other at a sandbar in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Huge flock of seagulls at Don Hoi Lot, photo by Nation Thailand.

Tourists and seagulls are flocking to each other at a sandbar in central Thailand. At Don Hoi Lot, a sandbar in Samut Songkhram province, crowds of excited tourists are gathering to feed the birds fried chicken and pork skins from 5pm until sunset.

Hundreds of seagulls arrived at Don Hoi Lot late last month, according to locals. Tourists are excited to have the chance to get close to the seagulls. Many visitors arrive for picnics just to see the birds.

The locals say the flock of seagulls drawing tourists has helped to benefit food shops, workers, traders, and fishermen. The tourists love to stop by seafood shops and restaurants at Don Hoi Lot.

Resident 32 year old Trader Nopparat said…

“I’m very glad because Don Hoi Lot has been quiet for a long time.” 

The seagulls first made their appearance in small numbers. But the flock kept growing and has now drawn hundreds of tourists.

Seagulls usually travel to breed in the winter at the Bang Pu Recreation Centre in Samut Prakan, Nation Thailand reported. The centre is another hotspot for tourists to feed and photograph seagulls.

Experts said the seagulls are brown-headed gulls from the Laridae family. They normally live in areas from Turkmenistan to Mongolia. They migrate to Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia during the winter to breed. The seagulls then migrate back to their usual areas in early May after their chicks can fly.

Don Hoi Lot is on a list of “10 Things to do in Samut Songkhra,” by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). It is a sandbar at the Mae Klong Estuary and is a habitat for various kinds of shellfish. 

Visitors can rent a boat to catch razor shells, which is usually done when the tide recedes. The best time to visit Don Hoi Lot is from March until May, according to TAT. This is because the period of the tide’s recession is longer, and the sandbar can be seen. Boat rental is available at Sala A-phon close to the Krom Luang Chumphon Khet Udomsak Shrine.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending