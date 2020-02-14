“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of year” – Thai Tourism Minister | The Thaiger

Thailand
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of year” – Thai Tourism Minister
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has painted a gloomy outlook for Thailand’s previously-robust tourism industry. He says he expects tourist arrivals to plunge by 50% in the first half of 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A drop of 50% in Thailand’s visitors would be catastrophic for millions who are either directly or indirectly employed by the Kingdom’s hospitality industry, let alone the businesses and investors in the vast tourism and hotel infrastructure.
The Minister announced his gloomy prediction at a government-private sector meeting yesterday where measures were discussed to counteract the slump.
A Phuket hotelier, who asked not to be named, painted a similarly dramatic picture of the slump being felt in one of the country’s favourite tourist destinations.
“Dramatic overnight drop in new bookings with cancellations piling up until the end of February, and not much movement in March. Continuation of cancellations including guests traveling via China or other so called ‘affected’ countries. MICE market (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences Exhibitions) came to a complete stop and weddings postponed until mid-year for the time being. Inquiries completely dried up.”
“Resorts and hotels are looking at cutting costs as much as they can immediately. Complete stop on new recruitment unless absolutely necessary, and close entire resort buildings to reduce operating costs.”
Another operator of a five star resort in Chiang Mai reported that the situation in the north was also very tight.
“The last month has been desperately quiet and that was on top of a major slump for the last six months. Our forward bookings situation is looking very sick and many of our peer businesses are making quick changes and even putting off staff to try and minimise the impact on the bottomline.”
Minister Phiphat reported that tourist numbers from February 1 – 9 were down 43.5%, and among Chinese visitors 86.6 %.
“We expect the situation to pick up in April and will be discussing with Airports of Thailand ways to manage flight schedules for Chinese tourists to reduce airport congestion. There’s also been the news about the speedboat collision in Phuket in which several tourists were killed, so we want to put the priority on tourist safety.”
“A 50% reduction in tourist numbers in the first half means cutting the prediction from 40 million people to 20 million.
“The Tourism Authority of Thailand will need to work harder in the second half to compensate for the first.”
SOURCE The Nation
Technology
From Star Trek to the Galaxy Z Flip phone – a new foldable comes to Thailand
The $1,500 Motorola RAZR flip phone, a sort of ‘smartphone’ version of its original 2004 market favourite, was twice the cost of an iPhone 11, looked cool but had a small battery and plastic screen. It was a throwback to the earlier design but with a foldable screen, the latest ‘thaeng’ in the smart-phone world.
Now there’s the new Galaxy Z Flip phone, a Samsung version that looks a lot more robust and has teeth to match. But before we check out Samsung’s new flipper, let’s go full retro to remember where the idea came from. And it’s a journey all the way back to US 60s TV and the fertile mind of Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek.
The ‘Communicator’ was an ever-present part of every Star Trek TV show and the flip-screen space walkie-talkie would inspire Motorola to come up with its Razr phone in 2004. The crew of the Starship Enterprise would ‘flip’ it open to get themselves out of a myriad emergency situations or a hasty request to be ‘beamed up’.
A few years ago someone even decided to make a real, working version of a Star Trek Communicator, HERE.
Motorola tried to reboot its 2004 Razr with its new ‘smartphone’ version last year but, well, it was a cute retro attempt but mostly panned by reviews and users.
But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.7-inch smartphone has all the feel of a smaller, foldable Razr-style phone, but packed with the power to match. It will fold into a square about half its size, with a small rectangular display on the front cover for notifications. It comes in three colours – gold, purple and black (surely Trekkies will buy the gold) – and goes on sale on February 14 in some countries, and March 9 in Thailand.
At US$1,380, the Z Flip is hardly affordable, but with its new, sturdier design, Samsung could have mastered the flip-phone design, coupled with the power its users demand.
David McQueen, research director at tech advisory firm ABI Research, says the smartphone business has gone through years of complacency, waiting for some design innovation.
“There is little doubt that foldable smartphones are set to become the next technology innovation trend.”
“Foldable displays are set to become an important form factor in future product portfolios bringing much needed innovation into device design.”
Beyond the nostalgia factor – back to 2004 and the 60s – there’s a lot of appeal in a phone that shrinks in size and shuts close. Like the Motorola RAZR, the Samsung Z Flip features a small display on the front so you can still see notifications when they come through if closed.
Unlike the RAZR’s plastic display, the Z Flip features a layer of ultra-thin glass that opens and snaps into place with ease. It packs a powerful processor and decent battery life and does most of what you’d expect from a smartphone these days.
Up to now the barrier to flip and folding phones has been the notorious hinge. Samsung seems to have solved that issue. The Z Flip features a small, internal brush-like system to push out debris and opens and snaps into place with ease. Samsung claims it can open up to 200,000 times without damage. The downside, in this design, is the noticeable crease that resides in the centre of the display, right in the middle where users are swiping and opening apps. You can see it and feel it.
It’s rumoured that Apple might be working on a foldable concept, but nothing has been announced at this stage.
But could flip phones become the next big category of hand-held devices? It’s not as if it’s a new concept. For now, that may be a leap, sideways, from the common form factor. But if executed properly, Samsung’s Z Flip’s “wow” factor will probably entice early adopters and eventually a larger audience.
Get the price tag down below 30,000 baht, and things could get very interesting.
In Thailand the phone will cost 44,900 baht and be available from March 9, according to Samsung.

Coronavirus
You’re not welcome here! Thai Health Minister refuses request to berth in Thailand
The Holland-US “MS Westerdam” cruise ship has been refused docking permission at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi, south east of Bangkok, after having been turned away by three other countries who were concerned about the spread of coronavirus.
Referring to the company’s website, which stated that Thailand would allow the ship to dock at Laem Chabang Port last Thursday, Deputy PM and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul posted on his Facebook page that he had issued orders not to allow the ship to dock in Thailand.
The vessel carrying 1,455 passengers, including four Japanese nationals and 802 crew, was scheduled to enter Naha Port in Okinawa prefecture over the weekend. But following Japan’s order, the plan was cancelled.
The Japanese government had earlier prohibited the ship from docking at Yokohama Port to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so the cruise company had turned to other posts, then Thailand. The plan was to dock, some 2,000 passengers would disembark in Chonburi and be transported directly to Don Mueang International Airport to board planes back to their home countries.
MS Westerdam was registered under the Holland America Line with its head offices in Seattle, US. It departed Singapore on January 16 for a month-long tour of Asia. It picked up 600 passengers from Hong Kong on February 1. Since then it’s been denied docking permission by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan, fearing there could be infected passengers on board.
SOURCE: The Nation | Bangkok Post
North East
Thai PM orders tighter controls on guns at military bases – 30 dead, 57 injured
“He was able to broadcast, unhindered, for nearly 5 hours before his stream was eventually taken down.”
30 people are now confirmed dead (including the gunman) as a result of Saturday’s Korat massacre, 57 people were injured. Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayut Cha-o-cha listed the sad toll when facing the media yesterday. He also ordered a review of security measures at the the country’s military armouries but fell short of mentioning tighter gun controls in the Kingdom.
“All I can say is if we had fully followed the standard security procedure, we would have been able to mitigate the degree of violence in this incident.”
Meanwhile, the Thai army chief General Apirat Kongsompong believed a key mistake that may have led to the weapons being stolen was that Jakrapanth (the gunman) “knew the people at the armoury very well and they would have not have expected untoward behaviour from him”.
General Apirat said all army units must urgently adopt stricter security measures including that the bolt carriers of the guns in guard post armouries are removed and kept separately by the chief of the guard post.
PM Prayut met the media at the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Bringing the situation up to date, he said that 32 people were critically injured and eight had to undergo surgery. ThePM said that such an incident had never happened and he hoped it would never happen again.
He noted that the public sector must learn from the tragedy how to handle similar situations in the future. Prayut said that the government was shocked by the event… “but it was ready to provide mental and financial support to the families of the victims”.
He expressed his gratitude to people who had donated blood… “exemplifying the unity of the country when all sections of society collaborate”.
Discussing possible motives for the gunman’s seemingly spontaneous rampage, the PM said the suspect, a 32 year old soldier, was involved in the brokerage business with his commanding officer and they had a “conflict”.
Earlier reports had suggested that they were involved in a property brokerage business together, which reportedly led to an argument. resulting in the shooter killing his commander and going on a shooting spree on his way to, and inside, the Terminal 21 shopping centre in Korat.
The gunman, himself, posted on his Facebook page (since removed), denouncing “greedy people who took advantage of others”.
“Do they think they can spend the money in hell?”
The 32 year old, dressed in full military fatigue, broadcast much of his killing spree on a livestream as well as posting frequent updates charting the attack from the army barracks, to a temple and then to Terminal 21 in downtown Korat. He was able to broadcast, unhindered, for nearly 5 hours before his stream was eventually taken down.
The PM again warned the media against reporting news in a way that would "aggravate an already divided society", by making references to political conflicts between conservatives and liberal camps.
