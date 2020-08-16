Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Tourism

Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump

Jack Burton

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Khaosod English
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is expecting tourism revenue in September to grow by 20% compared to the same month last year, after the government approved September 4 and 7 as compensation holidays for this year’s Songkran Festival, which was “postponed” due to the Covid-19 crisis. We’re assuming they mean domestic tourism because there sure aren’t many foreign tourists!

The TAT’s governor said the long weekend in September will stimulate people to take advantage of the ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan’ (We Travel Together) tourism stimulus campaign. September normally has no national holidays, and schools nationwide are already open.

In addition, the TAT aims to organise a fair to stimulate the tourism sector this month. Numerous hotel operators and airlines will be invited to have booths there with promotions.

At a recent meeting between the TAT and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, businesses demanded that the government assist them in reductions of their major costs; they are seeking suspension of debt payment to be expanded, and asked the Social Security Office to take care of their staff.

The entrepreneurs demanded that the government support their financial liquidity, and hasten the return of tourists to visit the country’s “safe and sealed areas“, which are strictly controlled.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

4 Comments

    Holger Hasselwander

    August 16, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    20% increase?So Last year there was also No international Tourist arrivals in Phuket😁

    Perceville Smithers

    August 16, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    It seems info is being put out from different depts and none are communicating with each other. Two days ago, tourism for the rest of 2020 was canceled and it probably would be extended through Feb 2021.

      rinky stingpiece

      August 16, 2020 at 2:55 pm

      Or just every opinion and conjecture is being reported as news.

    Mike Frenchie

    August 16, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Of course, a couple of extra day off will compensate for million of foreigners (with superior spending power) missing! LOL

    Just wondering where the guys predicting these numbers got their degree?

    Lastly, which Thai from the middle class will start using his/her saving for travelling inland when he/she sees his/her friends being massively laid off? Very very few…

