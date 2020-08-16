Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump | The Thaiger

Tourism
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is expecting tourism revenue in September to grow by 20% compared to the same month last year, after the government approved September 4 and 7 as compensation holidays for this year’s Songkran Festival, which was “postponed” due to the Covid-19 crisis. We’re assuming they mean domestic tourism because there sure aren’t many foreign tourists!
The TAT’s governor said the long weekend in September will stimulate people to take advantage of the ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan’ (We Travel Together) tourism stimulus campaign. September normally has no national holidays, and schools nationwide are already open.
In addition, the TAT aims to organise a fair to stimulate the tourism sector this month. Numerous hotel operators and airlines will be invited to have booths there with promotions.
At a recent meeting between the TAT and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, businesses demanded that the government assist them in reductions of their major costs; they are seeking suspension of debt payment to be expanded, and asked the Social Security Office to take care of their staff.
The entrepreneurs demanded that the government support their financial liquidity, and hasten the return of tourists to visit the country’s “safe and sealed areas“, which are strictly controlled.
Holger Hasselwander
August 16, 2020 at 1:09 pm
20% increase?So Last year there was also No international Tourist arrivals in Phuket😁
Perceville Smithers
August 16, 2020 at 2:34 pm
It seems info is being put out from different depts and none are communicating with each other. Two days ago, tourism for the rest of 2020 was canceled and it probably would be extended through Feb 2021.
rinky stingpiece
August 16, 2020 at 2:55 pm
Or just every opinion and conjecture is being reported as news.
Mike Frenchie
August 16, 2020 at 3:28 pm
Of course, a couple of extra day off will compensate for million of foreigners (with superior spending power) missing! LOL
Just wondering where the guys predicting these numbers got their degree?
Lastly, which Thai from the middle class will start using his/her saving for travelling inland when he/she sees his/her friends being massively laid off? Very very few…