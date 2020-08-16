Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump | The Thaiger

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is expecting tourism revenue in September to grow by 20% compared to the same month last year, after the government approved September 4 and 7 as compensation holidays for this year’s Songkran Festival, which was “postponed” due to the Covid-19 crisis. We’re assuming they mean domestic tourism because there sure aren’t many foreign tourists!

The TAT’s governor said the long weekend in September will stimulate people to take advantage of the ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan’ (We Travel Together) tourism stimulus campaign. September normally has no national holidays, and schools nationwide are already open.

In addition, the TAT aims to organise a fair to stimulate the tourism sector this month. Numerous hotel operators and airlines will be invited to have booths there with promotions.

At a recent meeting between the TAT and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, businesses demanded that the government assist them in reductions of their major costs; they are seeking suspension of debt payment to be expanded, and asked the Social Security Office to take care of their staff.

The entrepreneurs demanded that the government support their financial liquidity, and hasten the return of tourists to visit the country’s “safe and sealed areas“, which are strictly controlled.

