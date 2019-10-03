Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
by Ryan Astaphan from Panumart Tattoo
One of the joys of visiting Chiang Mai is travelling around on a scooter or motorbike (as long as you have a license) as you explore the countryside. By doing so you’ll get to take in the natural wonders and local culture that northern Thailand has to offer. The main roads are mostly excellent.
But do be advised that there are dangerous consequences for those not capable on two wheels, or without a proper motorbike license. With windy roads, rain, mountain slopes, as well as other drivers, serious injury is a constant threat. So while beginners are not recommended to hire a motorbike, experienced riders will be at ease.
Or you can take a taxi or Grab car instead.
Here are the top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai on a motorbike…
1. Doi Suthep and Doi Pui
In northern Thailand Doi is the local word for mountain. Standing ever-present in Chiang Mai is Doi Suthep, the city’s most famous mountain. Seen from everywhere in the city, this mountain is topped by the iconic temple, Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, one of Thailand’s holiest Buddhist sites.
On your climb up to the temple you will pass waterfalls, food stalls and scenic viewpoints overlooking the city. Once you have reached the temple, you can travel further ahead to reach Doi Pui.
Doi Pui is famous for its Hmong tribal village/market that lies just 17 minutes passed Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep. There you will get an insight into one of the culture of the Hmong people, one of the local hill tribes of northern Thailand.
2. Pai
Pai is the second most famous backpacker destination in northern Thailand after Chiang Mai. It is a small village surrounded by low mountains, pastures and farms. In Pai you will get an eclectic mix of international backpacker culture and a hippy, island-esque local culture. In addition to the great selection of food Pai has to offer, the surrounding areas have a great selection of natural activities: waterfalls, hot springs, fresh springs, the Pai canyon, as well as the big white Buddha.
As enjoyable as Pai is, so is the ride there. It’s possibly the best drive in northern Thailand, or at least the most popular. Along the way make sure to stop at the massive Mong Fa waterfall.
PHOTO: NOMAdasaurus
3. Doi Inthanon National Park
Here are some of the many reasons to visit Doi Inthanon National Park.
● It’s the highest peak in all of Thailand and sacred to all Thais
● There are numerous waterfalls
● There are amazing views
● The local hill tribe culture
● The gorgeous nature trails
The highest peak in Thailand, Doi Inthanon rises to a height of 2565 metres above sea level. This altitude means that temperatures on Doi Inthanon are refreshingly brisk year round and regularly dip below freezing during the cool season (October to February).
The national park covers 482 square kilometres and contains Sanpatong District, Chomthong District, Mae Chaem District, Mae Wang District, and the Toi Lor Sub district of Chiang Mai Province.
The park has been adapted to accommodate the growing tourist trade and there are some eating and drinking areas, as well as accommodation these days. The rugged terrain is now crisscrossed with pathways and roads to make it more accessible to visitors. But the development is being tightly controlled and every effort is being made to preserve the natural beauty of the environment.
4. Mae Wang
The #1 reason to visit Mae Wang is for the bamboo rafting. Find yourself far away from the city. Have the sense that you truly are traveling somewhere exotic.
Depending on how strong the water is that day, you can either steer your own raft or a guide will have to do it for you. In either case, you’ll slowly pass along a small stream with the jungle on either side of you. It truly is a magnificent experience.
PHOTO: Karen Eco Lodge
5. Chiang Dao
Chiang Dao is home to one of the most stunning mountains in all of northern Thailand. In addition to the mountain, this quiet city is known for its Buddhist temple found in a cave, Wat Tham Chiang Dao. Typically one night will be enough to enjoy Chiang Dao.
Although it’s close enough to take a day trip from Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, it’s an amazing place for a weekend getaway trip. It has the perfect atmosphere to unwind but you may quickly get swept up into other things to do in Chiang Dao.
Chiang Dao has absolutely stunning views of the towering mountain, Doi Luang Chiang Dao (ดอย
6. Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai is more of a proper city than Chiang Mai. While Chiang Rai is world famous for its White Temple (which is not even a real temple), it is the Blue Temple that you should really see. The Blue Temple is such a unique piece of art, both externally and on the inside as well.
Chiang Rai is about a 4 hours’ drive from Chiang Mai. Along the way you will pass many villages and small towns, giving you a look into local life.
PHOTO: Kuoni
7. Sticky Waterfalls and Mae Ngat Dam
The Sticky Waterfalls (Bua Tong Waterfalls) provide the most unique water experience around Chiang Mai. As the name implies, the rocks of Bua Tong Waterfalls are quite grippy. Kids can easily scale the not-so-steep waterfall – that’s how non-slippery the rocks are.
Along the way to the Sticky Waterfalls, just 25 minutes prior to arriving, you’ll pass the Mae Ngat Dam. Within the dam’s lake are floating houses where you can sleep or just chill for the day. Order a bite to eat, something to drink, go for a swim or a stroll on a kayak. These two attractions and the roundway trip will take up most of your day.
8. Mae Sa
Just north of Chiang Mai city is the beautifully natural sub-district called Mae Sa. This area’s most frequented-road is a must-visit for lovers of the outdoors. Queen Sirikit’s Botanic Gardens, Mae Sa Waterfall, off-road ATV riding, elephant sanctuaries and zip-lining.
Make sure to avoid the animal attractions such as elephant riding camps or shows, Tiger Kingdom or the monkey shows. Whilst still popular with some tourist demographics there is a trend now away from supporting these shows.
9. Mon Cham
From Mae Sa you can continue your trip to Mon Cham, that is just further away in the same direction. Mon Cham is the most popular camping destination amongst local tourists here in the north. If you want to sleep in a tent and grill your own food, do make a visit to Mon Cham.
Mon Cham sits on top of a small mountain no more than 45 minutes northwest away from the Old City. You probably wouldn’t have guessed that there’s a farming community in its neighborring hills, but there it is.
10. Wat Chaloem
Saving the least well known for last we have Wat Chaloem in Lampang (a neighbouring province from Chiang Mai). While Lampang and the ride there has lots to offer, I believe a look at Wat Chaloem is enough to explain why you should visit.
The white pagodas perched high in the cliffside near Lampang, known as Chaloem Phra Kiat Temple, are not super well-known on the tourist trail. Not only are they breathtaking, but you can enjoy the view without being surrounded with selfie sticks that you find in popular tourist spots.
PHOTO: Remote Lands
Chiang Mai
Ancient human skeletons discovered south of Chiang Mai
Officials from the Fine Arts Office 7 report that they have excavated ancient skeletons in the Wiang Tha Kan archaeological site, in the San Pa Tong district, south of Chiang Mai city. Up to 23 ancient human skeletons, plus the skeleton of a horse, have so far been found. They are estimated to be at least a 1,000 years old.
The skeletons were found behind a Chedi at Tha Kan Temple, Ban Klang subdistrict. The ancient Wiang Tha Kan city was a fortress of the Hariphunchai kingdom that is more than 1,400 years old. Twenty-three skeletons were found two metres underground. All the skeletons lay pointing to the West and Northwest, laid on their backs with knees bent.
Nongchanai Tharaksa, operational archaeologist from Fine Arts Office 7, a member of the excavation team, says this was their second excavation at the site. The first excavation was conducted in 2012 and skeletons of horses and humans were found then too. The skeletons uncovered will undergo DNA testing in order to determine their age range.
The skeletons are though to have belonged to men and women, and a child around two years of age. They are believed to be older than one thousand years and the area could have been a cemetery. However, the officials can’t tell if they died as a result of war, disease or natural causes.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai karaoke lounges raided over underage hostesses
PHOTO: Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Four hostesses under the age of 18 have been discovered working at two karaoke lounges in the San Kamphaeng area of Chiang Mai, east of the main city. Thailand’s ‘Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’ worked with local immigration and police after a complaint was received.
Na Kaew reports that the investigators followed a trail of evidence on Facebook, Line and other social media before moving against the Look Nam Karaoke and the May and Min Karaoke.
The majority of patrons, child waitresses and bar owners do not see this work as abusive or unlawful, but officials say it is a type of human trafficking that has largely gone under the radar – and proved difficult to investigate and prosecute.
Pim, a 16 year old – one of four teenage bar staff who were uncovered earlier this month in an anti-trafficking operation in Chiang Mai says that the northern city has a well-established sex trade.
“Some customers touched my breasts, but I pushed their hands away.”
Pim, speaking to Reuters, says she can earn up to 700 baht (US$23) each night, more than double the daily minimum wage in Thailand, working for the owner of the bar who she refers to as “mother”.
While Thailand has ramped up efforts to tackle child sex trafficking in recent years, the crime is evolving and taking new forms such as the rising use of girls as “entertainers” to lure men into bars, according to police chiefs and campaigners.
In the most raids, three underage girls were found entertaining customers at Look Nam and one at another other establishment. Both establishments’ face charges of human trafficking and employing underage girls.
“Most of the offenders are karaoke bar owners who have an understanding that it is ok for children to do this type of work when in fact it’s considered sex trafficking,” police lieutenant colonel Likhit Thanomchua told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
PHOTO: Na Naew
Chiang Mai
Two flying lantern events in Chiang Mai for Loy Krathong get their permits revoked
PHOTO: Rove.me
Chiang Mai’s City District Office has scrapped permits previously granted to organisers of two ‘sky lantern’ events that would have released a total of 5,000 flying lanterns during the upcoming Loy Krathong Festival, on November 11.
The two events, one at the dinosaur-featuring Hidden Village Chiang Mai attraction and the other at the Royal Park Rajapruek in tambon Mae Hia, were deemed to be within the air navigation safety zone.
According to Muang district chief Weerapan Dee-on, releasing hot-air flying lanterns would be a violation of the Thailand Air Navigation Act which has been in effect since May 26, 2019.
“The violation carries a penalty of a maximum five-year imprisonment and/or a maximum 200,000 fine baht.”
The move stems from the Chiang Mai governor’s policy to ensure that the Chiang Mai Airport approves events within five district that may have been within the official air navigation safety zone – Muang (all tambons), Hang Dong (all tambons), Saraphi (the four tambons of Kua Mung, Don Kaew, Tha Wang Tan, and Nong Pheung), Mae Rim (the three tambons of Don Kaew, Rim Tai and Mae Sa) and San Sai (tambon Nong Han).
The governor had instructed the district chiefs to ask the airport authority to confirm whether event locations within their jurisdictions that were usually granted permits to release flying lanterns were deemed within the restricted zone. If so, the permits would be immediately revoked.
The annual Loy Krathong Festival, widely known in Chiang Mai as Yi Peng Festival, is highlighted by people launching flying lanterns into the sky so as to be rid of bad luck. As the items could pose a danger to aviation, the release time periods and locations have been limited.
In other parts of Thailand the festival is more earth-bound with local communities preparing small floating rafts of leaves, flowers and candles.
SOURCE: The Nation
