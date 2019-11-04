Chonburi manufacturers suspend operations, workers laid off | The Thaiger

Economy
Chonburi manufacturers suspend operations, workers laid off
PHOTO: Nippon Steel Steel Processing Company storage yard and port facilities
Thailand’s division of the Nippon Steel Steel Processing Company, in Rayong province, says they will suspend operations, temporarily, starting November 9, citing a steady drop in steel sales.
Japan’s local affiliate Nippon Steel, says that, if all its employees work full-time, the company’s output of steel will far exceed customer demand.
“This makes it necessary to suspend operations at its main office and at its factory from November 9, in accordance with the Labour Protection Act.”
The company is assuring employees that they will receive 75% of their monthly salaries during the suspension. They also said the company may need to retain some employees on full time work and they will be paid as normal. The company did not say how long the suspension will last.
Meanwhile, ‘Jim Bandon’ posted on his Facebook page a picture of ID cards belonging to employees of the Hi Trend Company piled up outside the factory in Si Racha, Chon Buri. The post explains that the cards were left by workers after they were informed of the alleged sudden closure of the company.
Thai PBS World reports that 400 workers were laid off after their car tyre canvas plant was closed down due to declining product demand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Facebook/Jim Bandon
PM signals more stimulus packages to lift Thai economy
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Thailand needs more measures to boost the local economy. He made the remark during the meeting of the Council of the Economic Ministers on Friday. The PM reassured the meeting that Thailand’s and other ASEAN economies were not in recession, but would have slower growth next year, so Thailand needs to come up with stimulus measures.
He added that Thailand’s monetary and fiscal policies must encourage domestic spending and investment. The meeting also gave the nod to guidelines to help small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).
The guidelines cover 13 measures proposed by government aiming to improve SMEs’ access to capital, expertise and market access.
They include new types of SME loan guarantees, the promotion of software by SMEs to draw accounts and the launch of an SME festival.
In the past two month the government has unveiled two local tourism stimulus packages – Chim Shop Chai phases 1 & 2. The Finance Ministry reports that both were successful and a Phase 3 stream of the stimulus would be rolled out before the end of the year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Sit down, shut up and hang on – The Asian century is here
GRAPHIC: paragkhanna.com
In the nineteenth century, the world was ‘Europeanised’. In the twentieth century, it was ‘Americanised’. This century it is all about being ‘Asianised’.
With more than half of the world’s population, Asia has gone swiftly from low to middle-income status in a single generation. Today, its global share of trade grows quickly, along with capital, people, knowledge, transport, culture, and resources. Collectively, Asian economies are now making the biggest impact on the global economy.
By 2040, Asia is expected to generate more than 50% of world’s GDP and nearly 40% of global consumption.
The region now accounts for about a third of global trade in goods, up from just a quarter ten years ago. In the same period its share of global air travellers has risen from 33% to 40%, and its share of capital flows has gone from 13% to 23%.
This has fueled huge growth in Asia’s cities. The region is home to 21 of the world’s 30 largest cities, and four of the ten most visited with tourism a booming export for many existing and emerging tourism hot spots.
Some of Asia’s lesser known cities are also seeing growth. For example, in Yangon, Myanmar’s capital, foreign direct investment in technical sectors went from virtually zero in 2007 to US$2.6 billion in 2017,
Bekasi, a smaller city near Jakarta, has emerged as the centre of Indonesia’s automotive and motorcycle industry. And Hyderabad, which registered more than 1,400 patents in 2017, is quickly catching up with India’s Silicon Valley, Bangalore.
Around 60% of Asian countries’ total trade in goods occurs within the region, helped by integrated supply chains. More than 70% of Asian startup funding comes from within the region, and 74% of travel within Asia is taken by Asians.
What makes these flows work is diversity within the region. There are at least four “Asias,” each at a different stage of development.
The first Asia is China, the anchor economy. In 2013-17, China accounted for 35% of Asia’s total outward FDI, with about one-quarter of that going to other Asian countries. China accounted for 44% of the world’s patent applications in 2017.
The second, “Advanced Asia,” also provides technology and capital. With outward FDI of 1 trillion dollars, these countries accounted for 54% of total regional FDI outflows in 2013-17. South Korea and Japan are the powerhouses here.
Then there’s “Emerging Asia,” a diverse group of small emerging economies that provide labour and have huge growth potential, due to rising productivity and consumption. These economies are closely integrated with their neighbours: their average share of intraregional flows of goods, capital, and people is the highest of the four Asias, at 79%.
The fourth group, “Frontier Asia and India,” has the lowest average share of intraregional flows, with just 31%, but continues to grow quickly with the world’s fastest growing middle class.
SOURCE: Thailand Business News
Thailand’s internet economy to hit 50 billion dollars by 2025
Google and Singaporean investment firm Temasek launched a research program into the internet economies of Southeast Asia In 2016 and continue tracking economies in the region.
Their “E-Conomy SEA 2019” report shows that Southeast Asia’s internet economy reached 100 billion dollars for the first time this year, with 360 million people now linked to cyberspace – 100 million more than just four years ago.
But the region’s internet economy value still only accounts for just 3.7% of the GDP, which represents a huge opportunity for accelerated growth. The report predicts that by 2025, it will triple to 300 billion US dollars.
In Thailand, the internet economy hit 16 billion dollars in 2019, making it the second largest in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia. It’s grown at 29% annually and is expected to reach 50 billion dollars by 2025.
Online travel remains Thailand’s and most mature segment with $7.2 billion in gross value in 2019, growing 17%. E-commerce is the biggest and fastest growing segment in Southeast Asia with Thailand leading the pack at 54% growth since 2015, reaching 5 billion dollars in 2019 and expected to hit 18 billion by 2025.
Online media (advertising, gaming, subscriptions and music and video on demand) is also growing rapidly in Thailand, at 3 billion dollars in 2019, set to reach 7 billion by 2025. This is largely driven by high levels of engagement on social media and video platforms. Ride hailing (Uber, Grab and others) in Thailand reached 1.3 billion dollars in 2019, up 36% since 2015.
Opportunities are also spreading beyond big cities. Now, seven major metropolitan areas make up more than 50% of Southeast Asia’s internet economy, but account for just 15% of the total population. But by 2025, areas outside cities are expected to double growth as well, which means new jobs and opportunities plus greater demand for education and training.
SOURCE: The Nation
