Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process

Thailand Pass hotlines were launched to assist travellers with registering for schemes to enter the country. Registration for the Thailand Pass is free, but the government spokespersons have been warning travellers about third party websites asking for a fee for Thailand Pass registration. (Here’s the official website by the Department of Consular Affairs… https://tp.consular.go.th/)

For entry in Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga, travellers can email thailandpass.hkt@gmail.com for assistance. Those registering for the Phuket Sandbox can call +66 (0) 7653 220 or email phuket.thailandpass@gmail.com. Travellers are also asked to fill in a Thailand Pass Follow Up Form on Google Docs.

For other destinations, travellers can contact the Department of Consular Affairs at +66 (0) 2572 8442 or email testgo@consular.go.th.

Travellers entering under the Test & Go or Sandbox scheme must book accommodation at a hotel or resort with a SHA+ certification from Thailand’s Safety and Health Administration. For Test & Go travellers, a SHA+ hotel booking is needed on Day 1 and Day 5 of their stay.

A hotel needs to confirm the booking before the Thailand Pass can be verified by the Department of Disease Control. For enquiries about hotel booking authentication, call the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s hotline at 1672.