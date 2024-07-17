Thailand expects 42 billion boost from French tourists post-Olympics

Picture courtesy of Olympic Games Paris 2024

The Paris Olympic Games are projected to draw fewer visitors than initially expected, prompting the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to anticipate a resurgence in the French market post-event. The TAT forecasts 42 billion baht in revenue from French tourists in 2024.

Soraya Homchuen, TAT Director in Paris, indicated that the French market is experiencing a lull due to two rounds of elections held on June 30 and July 7.

The influx of tourists is predicted to remain low throughout the Paris Olympics, running from July 26 to August 11, as many locals will be engaged in organising the event.

However, the TAT remains optimistic about a swift recovery in the market after the Olympics. A weaker turnout for this year’s event is attributed to concerns over high expenses and traffic congestion in Paris.

Soraya noted that France initially expected 16 million visitors for the Olympics, but high airfares and accommodation costs could result in fewer international attendees.

Earlier this month, Air France-KLM addressed worries about a potential drop in arrivals to Paris, Soraya said.

French tourists

“It appears that while some are required to stay in the country for work during the games, many French people prefer to escape the crowds. Families are avoiding the event, purchasing air tickets in advance, and have been travelling to Thailand since July 6, marking the start of the summer break for their children.”

Approximately 600 tour packages have been sold under the Olympic Getaway campaign, launched in collaboration with Carrefour in May. This campaign will continue until August to attract tourists post-Olympics.

Additionally, TAT plans to partner with a major online agent to launch a flash sales promotional event during the Olympic Games.

In the first half of this year, Thailand welcomed 380,013 French tourists. The target for the entire year is set at 661,000 arrivals, which could generate 42.9 billion baht (US$1.19 billion), matching the revenue from 2019.

The number of French tourists in the first six months surpassed the halfway mark of the annual target. The average expenditure of French tourists is forecast at 65,008 baht (US$1,800) per person, higher than the usual 55,000 baht (US$1,530).

Soraya highlighted that lower airfares, excluding the Olympic period, are expected to further boost the post-Olympic market. Airfares have been on a downward trend since June.

The primary concern remains seat capacity, as direct flights between Thailand and France have only recovered to 70 to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, reported Bangkok Post.

Thai Airways International currently offers seven weekly flights to Paris, down from ten before the pandemic, while Air France operates three flights per week, down from seven.