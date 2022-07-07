Radisson’s ambitious plan to add 100 hotels to its Thailand portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group revealed an ambitious plan to add 100 hotels and resorts to its small portfolio of properties in Thailand. The hospitality company currently operates 4 hotels in Thailand – all located in Bangkok – and has 2 more opening in Phuket and Pattaya.

The hotel group will focus on developing properties and signing deals in “key business and leisure destinations” such as Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui. Radisson said they will also build properties in “up and coming” locations in the kingdom.

Thailand is one of Radisson’s target countries in its wider expansion strategy which aims to add 2000 hotels and resorts to its current global portfolio of 400 properties.

The company says they will develop hotels, resorts and serviced apartments under brands Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson RED and Radisson.

Shareholders such as Jin Jiang International will help Radisson’s expansion plan to become a reality. Radisson Hotel Group has secured rights and license agreements to operate several hospitality brands affiliated with Jin Jiang, such as 7 Days and Metropolo. Radisson has also secured rights to develop 3 brands from the Louvre Hotel Group: Golden Tulip, Kyriad and Campanile.

Radisson’s partnership with Jin Jiang will allow the group to tap into the market of Chinese tourists, who accounted for more than a quarter of foreign arrivals in Thailand before the pandemic. Jin Jiang will provide Radisson with Chinese language booking channels and digital payments to facilitate the Chinese guests. The hotel group hopes that Chinese tourists will return to the top of Thailand’s list of foreign arrivals once China finally resumes outbound travel.

President of Radisson’s Asia Pacific Region Katerina Giannouka said the ease in entry restrictions will help Radisson to find their feet in the kingdom…

“Thailand is a highly desirable destination offering a wealth of experiences for all types of travellers. The removal of border restrictions is a highly important step in the recovery of the Kingdom’s tourism economy, and we expect to see a strong resurgence of inbound travel over the coming months. Radisson Hotel Group is poised and fully committed to the future of travel and hospitality in Thailand, and we look forward to working with all our partners to build a bright future in this captivating country.”

Radisson Hotel Group wants to drive sustainable travel in Thailand and is committed to becoming carbon net-zero by 2050.

