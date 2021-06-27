Tourism
Poll: Majority of Thai people against 120 day reopening plan
Who isn’t excited about the 120 day reopening plan announced by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha last week? Turns out nearly 74% of people in Thailand, that’s who. In a new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration, the majority of people surveyed were against the reopening in less than 4 months (the PM made his 12 day call last Tuesday).
The NIDA poll interviewed by phone 1,311 people throughout Thailand between June 22 and 25, surveying people aged 15 and older of all education and occupational backgrounds. When asked if they agreed and supported the decision to reopen Thailand, 73.5% said they disagreed. Of those, 53.6% were in complete disagreement and totally against the reopening (Thaiger has rounded up the results to the nearest .1%).
The vast majority of people surveyed in the poll believe that reopening the country to international tourists was not worth the risk until Covid-19 was definitively under control. They also believed that any talk of reopening shouldn’t be seriously considered until the majority of the people in Thailand have been fully vaccinated.
Just under 20% of people in the poll only slightly disagreed with the reopening plans, lacking confidence in the government’s ability to contain Covid-19 in time for an October reopening. About 13.5% said they somewhat agree with the reopening plan and about 12.5% were in complete support of opening Thailand fully to international travellers, for a total of about 26% in favour of reopening.
Aside from being questioned about whether they support the idea of reopening Thailand in October, those surveyed in the poll were also questioned on whether they believe the government is capable of achieving a reopening by October. While 1% declined to answer or had no opinion, nearly 72% said no, they did not have faith in the government’s ability to contain Covid-19 and safely reopen. Only 27% of those surveyed thought the government could pull it off.
When asked about the risk of a severe or widespread Covid-19 outbreak and whether the government should be held accountable, about half the people would choose not to take the risk. 52.5% said the government should take full responsibility though they personally do not want to take any risk, while another 11% in the poll wouldn’t take the risk but also wouldn’t fault the government for an outbreak resulting from reopening.
Only 9% of the people surveyed said that they would take the risk of reopening and not hold the government ac countable for any outbreak that occurred as a result. 24.5% said that they would be willing to accept the risk as long as the government takes full responsibility to handle any subsequent outbreaks.
While the shutdowns resulting from the Covid pandemic has us frequently discussing the importance of trying to revive the ailing economy, only 19% of people in the survey believed that the economy took priority over health safety during the pandemic. 69% said that health safety was more important than any focus on the economy, while about 12% said that health and economy are of equal importance.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Poll: Majority of Thai people against 120 day reopening plan
Former military conscript arrested for Child pornography in Tak
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Laos gets in on high speed rail project
Activist group seeks to dissolve ruling Palang Pracharath Party, PM’s resignation
As Phuket opens, Bangkok, 9 provinces face new restrictions
Military, police deployed to seal off nearly 600 construction worker camps
Britain’s health minister resigns after affair breaks Covid guidance
Chiang Rai police looking for robbers who grabbed gold valued over 3 million baht | VIDEO
Welcome back home: Phuket’s message to the world, echoes its X-Factor, its people
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
14 Burmese arrested in Kanchanaburi after illegal border crossing
Malaysian businessman found dead in his parked car
121 arrested in raid of “restaurant” clubs violating Covid-19 rules
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of2 days ago
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
- Bangkok19 hours ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Bangkok3 days ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals
- Thailand3 days ago
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
- Phuket4 days ago
CCSA gives details on “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” travel schemes
Recent comments: