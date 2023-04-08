Officials work with Agoda to boost community-based tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan

New tourism project in Kaiburi district, photo by Hua Hin Today.

Officials are working with Agoda to boost community-based tourism in the Kaiburi district of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The Community-Based Tourism Promotion Project is a collaborative effort between the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administration Organization, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Agoda. Agoda will be promoting community-based tourism products and activities to its customers, including local homestays, cultural tours, and other community-based tourism activities, providing visitors with an authentic and immersive experience.

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Deputy Governor, Acting Major Adisak Noisuwan, presided over the opening of the project, Hua Hin Today reported on Thursday. Other Thai tourism officials attended, along with Agoda’s Director of Public Relations Daniel Gelfer. Another official present was the president of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Community-Based Tourism Association, Angkhana Phiphat Suksakul.

Acting Major Adisak highlighted that the project was a response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s significant impact on the tourism industry worldwide. Officials are working to develop innovative and sustainable tourism products that attract both Thai and foreign tourists to Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The Community-Based Tourism Promotion Project aims to involve local communities in the tourism industry’s development, highlighting the region’s unique culture, traditions, and natural resources. The project also aims to create job opportunities for local residents and improve their livelihoods.

The Kuiburi Safari, a popular tourist attraction among nature and wildlife enthusiasts, is located in the district. Tourists can explore the natural beauty of the region by observing wild elephants, bulls, and rare animals such as red bulls, especially in the evening, making it a wildlife wonderland.

Agoda volunteers have also been involved in wildlife conservation in Kui Buri National Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan, by creating an artificial salt lick and cleaning and filling pans with water to provide essential minerals and water to the area’s wild elephants, bulls, and wildlife. They have also been promoting eco-tourism in Ruam Thai Village through public relations via various digital channels.

Archawan Kongkanat, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, praised Agoda’s efforts to promote community-based tourism in the Kui Buri District. He stated that Agoda’s activities would significantly help boost the potential of the local community and promoting tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Agoda has been working to promote community-based tourism throughout Thailand, connecting travellers with local communities and fostering creative tourism activities through a community-based tourism promotion program launched in 2022. The program was initially implemented in various locations throughout Thailand, including the Ban Laem community in Suphanburi Province and the Bang Ko Bua community in Samut Prakan Province. However, in 2023, Agoda intends to expand its efforts in collaboration with the Province of Prachuap Khiri Khan and the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan Office.

Follow us on :













Last month, it was reported that TAT had joined forces with Agoda, Alipay, Klook and KKDay in a new joint marketing initiative aimed at increasing tourism in the kingdom.