Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update

2 mins ago

The latest official traveller advice for the Phuket Sandbox has been announced. The infographic points out that the information is valid for Thais and Foreigners. There are no surprises although there are some prickly issues still unanswered by with the Phuket Governor’s information announced late yesterday, including clarification on exactly who can stay with an international arrival at their SHA+ hotel. Or not.

There’s also no announced procedure for what happens if someone returns a positive test, or a member of their family, doing their stay on the island.

Travellers will have to undergo 3 Covid tests during their stay, at their cost. Children under 6 are exempt from this condition.

This morning several Thai embassies announced that they would start processing Certificates of Entry from this Monday.

As usual, we’ll publish anything new on the situation and follow the reopening of Thailand to vaccinated travellers, initially via Phuket, with interest.

