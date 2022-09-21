Thailand
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
Unlike several European countries launching travel bans on Russia, Thailand is welcoming tourists from the former Soviet state with open arms this winter. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled plans this week to fly Russian tourists into Thailand via regular chartered flights to boost tourism revenue this High Season, which runs from November to February.
In the years leading up to the pandemic, the Russian market generated a significant chunk of Thailand’s tourism revenue, Russians became the second largest international source market for Phuket’s tourism industry.
Even with the mounds of paperwork, money, quarantine and insurance involved in holidaying to Thailand when the borders crept back open during the pandemic, Russians were the first to download Test & Go/Thailand Pass and hop on a plane to Thailand.
However, since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine in February, several airlines have suspended their Thailand – Russia services, and Russia’s access to the kingdom waned. Some services are still running, but tickets have surged four to five times pre-conflict prices, making travelling to Thailand an unrealistic option for many Russians. Russians still want to come to Thailand, but they are less connected.
Currently, Russians are banned from travelling to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland. Lithuania’s interior minister this week said that Russian tourists are not welcome because three-quarters of Russian citizens support the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a conflict which has killed at least 5,827 Ukrainian citizens.
But Thailand desperately needs to boost tourism revenue, with airline connectivity between Thailand and the rest of the world at only 50% of 2019 figures, according to the TAT.
The TAT hopes that Russians will return to spend their rubles in the kingdom once more if connectivity between Russia and Thailand is improved. Therefore, the TAT is working with tour agencies to fly Russian tourists into Thailand on chartered flights three times per week this High Season.
Additionally, Aeroflot will relaunch daily direct flights between Russia and Phuket on October 30, 2022.
SOURCE: TrueID | Bangkok Post
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
Russian man killed in Phuket motorbike crash
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
VIDEO: Taxi drivers fistfight in front of customers at Phuket shop
Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
King Charles III sacks 100 staff & employs brother, Prince Andrew
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews23 hours ago
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
-
World3 days ago
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
-
Property1 day ago
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
-
Cannabis News1 day ago
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand’s “popcorn gunman” is out of jail after shooting 8 years ago
-
Thailand2 days ago
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
Recent comments: