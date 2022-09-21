Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season

Connect with us

Unlike several European countries launching travel bans on Russia, Thailand is welcoming tourists from the former Soviet state with open arms this winter. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled plans this week to fly Russian tourists into Thailand via regular chartered flights to boost tourism revenue this High Season, which runs from November to February.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, the Russian market generated a significant chunk of Thailand’s tourism revenue, Russians became the second largest international source market for Phuket’s tourism industry.

Even with the mounds of paperwork, money, quarantine and insurance involved in holidaying to Thailand when the borders crept back open during the pandemic, Russians were the first to download Test & Go/Thailand Pass and hop on a plane to Thailand.

However, since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine in February, several airlines have suspended their Thailand – Russia services, and Russia’s access to the kingdom waned. Some services are still running, but tickets have surged four to five times pre-conflict prices, making travelling to Thailand an unrealistic option for many Russians. Russians still want to come to Thailand, but they are less connected.

Currently, Russians are banned from travelling to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland. Lithuania’s interior minister this week said that Russian tourists are not welcome because three-quarters of Russian citizens support the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a conflict which has killed at least 5,827 Ukrainian citizens.

But Thailand desperately needs to boost tourism revenue, with airline connectivity between Thailand and the rest of the world at only 50% of 2019 figures, according to the TAT.

The TAT hopes that Russians will return to spend their rubles in the kingdom once more if connectivity between Russia and Thailand is improved. Therefore, the TAT is working with tour agencies to fly Russian tourists into Thailand on chartered flights three times per week this High Season.

Additionally, Aeroflot will relaunch daily direct flights between Russia and Phuket on October 30, 2022.

SOURCE: TrueID | Bangkok Post

Justanotherdude
2022-09-21 14:46
Not sure how well considered this action is.  All Westeuropean countries and the US population are all strictly against the war in Ukraine. If Thailand suddenly stand as “kind of” supporter and allowing russians to “invade” the beaches of Phuket…
TheDirtyDurian
2022-09-21 15:00
10 minutes ago, Justanotherdude said: Not sure how well considered this action is.  All Westeuropean countries and the US population are all strictly against the war in Ukraine. If Thailand suddenly stand as “kind of” supporter and allowing russians to…
Tim_Melb
2022-09-21 15:04
3 hours ago, KaptainRob said: I wonder if Aeroflot's B777's will be used on the schedule beginning next month and whether those aircraft are deemed airworthy.  What are the ramifications for service and insurance as one might expect a backlash…
Pinetree
2022-09-21 16:14
1 hour ago, Justanotherdude said: All Westeuropean countries and the US population are all strictly against the war in Ukraine. Really? NATO are running a proxy war and testing out new weapons using the Ukraine military.  I would say that…
Pinetree
2022-09-21 16:15
1 hour ago, Tim_Melb said: I'm sure several international finance brokers would be interested in advance knowledge of the imminent arrival of Russian aircraft at Thai airports. I can see impounded and repossessed aircraft rotting in Thailand while courts decide…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

