Tourism
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Two men have been arrested in Mumbai after the attempted abduction of a South Korean tourist while she was livestreaming.
On Tuesday night Hyojeong Park, known as Mhyochi on social media, was livestreaming as she walked through the city. The video shows a man forcibly putting his arm around Park and kissing her on the cheek.
Park, who has more than 12,000 followers on the livestreaming service Twitch, usually posts videos of herself playing video games and trying food. She has been in India for a few weeks, documenting her experiences through live vlogs.
On Tuesday, she was walking through Mumbai’s Khar neighbourhood while interacting with her followers and people on the road when she was approached by a man who grabbed her arm and tried to pull her onto his motorbike, before trying to kiss her cheek.
Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F
— Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022
Park, visibly shaken, walks away from him, saying “time to go home.” But the man and a friend follow her on the bike and ask her for her phone number. Eventually, another man crosses the road to help her.
The video also shows Park in a hotel where she ends the video by saying she is safe.
Some commenters blamed her for the harassment because she had been “too friendly” and initiated a conversation with the man when he approached her.
On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared the clip, calling the behaviour of the men “disgusting.” The user also tagged the Mumbai police, saying the incident should not go unpunished.
The Indian pervs were arrested and have since been charged with molestation, the BBC reports, which will outrage Indian women who are faced with this kind of abuse every day. An Indian woman in the same situation would have no prospect of police intervention. Far worse abuse of women is the everyday norm on India’s streets.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
Phuket officials once again report finding no human trafficking on fishing boats
South Korea increases quota of Thai workers next year
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Teen girl’s ID card request denied as she doesn’t look like her mother
Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand
NZ suitcase murders go to court
Chinese gangs in Thailand take another hit as “Tony” falls
Environmental police arrest 7 over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case
Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Check Thai lottery result 1 December 2022
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Sponsored8 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment1 day ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Cosmetic Surgery3 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand