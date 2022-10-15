Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket

Iceland is considering opening a consulate in Thailand on the island of Phuket. Currently, there are two Honorary Consuls of Iceland in Thailand, both based in Bangkok. But the European island nation sent their ambassador from China to discuss the possibilities of a consulate with Phuket authorities.

The Icelandic ambassador from the Embassy of Iceland in Beijing was in Phuket earlier this week and met with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the Phuket Governor’s Lounge at Provincial Hall. The Public Relations Department in Phuket reported that the pair met to discuss tourism in general for the people of Iceland, and the possibility of launching a consulate on the island.

Governor Narong discussed safety measures taken to ensure security for all tourists on the island after the ambassador asked about the safety of Icelandic tourists when visiting Phuket.

The meeting was attended by several other people, including an Honorary Consul of Norway. Thailand has been in diplomatic talks with a number of European countries including Iceland and Norway recently to encourage tourism and cooperation. In Oslo on October 6, Norway’s Ambassador of Iceland met with their Ambassador of Thailand. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thailand announced that they engaged in bilateral discussions to promote tourism and other diplomatic relations.

Before the global pandemic flattened tourism, Thailand was considered a desirable destination for the people of Iceland, and Thai people also expressed a desire to visit the unique island nation of Iceland. The ministry noted their hopes to regrow the number of visitors travelling not just between Iceland but also Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein who all make up the European Free Trade Association.

“Both sides hope that the lifting of travel measures would mark the revival of the exchange of tourists between the two countries. Both sides also agreed that the ongoing Thai-EFTA FTA negotiations will contribute to expanding trade volume between Thailand and the members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), including Iceland.”

At the meetings in Phuket and Oslo, Thailand announced its bid to host the Specialised Expo 2028 and asked for support from both Iceland and Norway, according to The Phuket News.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE