Tourism
Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Iceland is considering opening a consulate in Thailand on the island of Phuket. Currently, there are two Honorary Consuls of Iceland in Thailand, both based in Bangkok. But the European island nation sent their ambassador from China to discuss the possibilities of a consulate with Phuket authorities.
The Icelandic ambassador from the Embassy of Iceland in Beijing was in Phuket earlier this week and met with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the Phuket Governor’s Lounge at Provincial Hall. The Public Relations Department in Phuket reported that the pair met to discuss tourism in general for the people of Iceland, and the possibility of launching a consulate on the island.
Governor Narong discussed safety measures taken to ensure security for all tourists on the island after the ambassador asked about the safety of Icelandic tourists when visiting Phuket.
The meeting was attended by several other people, including an Honorary Consul of Norway. Thailand has been in diplomatic talks with a number of European countries including Iceland and Norway recently to encourage tourism and cooperation. In Oslo on October 6, Norway’s Ambassador of Iceland met with their Ambassador of Thailand. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thailand announced that they engaged in bilateral discussions to promote tourism and other diplomatic relations.
Before the global pandemic flattened tourism, Thailand was considered a desirable destination for the people of Iceland, and Thai people also expressed a desire to visit the unique island nation of Iceland. The ministry noted their hopes to regrow the number of visitors travelling not just between Iceland but also Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein who all make up the European Free Trade Association.
“Both sides hope that the lifting of travel measures would mark the revival of the exchange of tourists between the two countries. Both sides also agreed that the ongoing Thai-EFTA FTA negotiations will contribute to expanding trade volume between Thailand and the members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), including Iceland.”
At the meetings in Phuket and Oslo, Thailand announced its bid to host the Specialised Expo 2028 and asked for support from both Iceland and Norway, according to The Phuket News.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Jealous man shot his wife’s lover in the chest in Bangkok
UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Storm Sonca to hit today, if not already here
What are the pros and cons of studying in an international school in Thailand?
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
No more Mr Nice Guy – dazed Putin seeks to emulate US glory in Vietnam
No foul play in death of missing Russian man in Pha Ngan
Phone use must be hands-free while driving
From YouTube to packed stadiums | Thaiger Podcast Ep.8
The best places to retire in Thailand in 2022
Are you a digital nomad, or on the run?
What is ARI Coin , Ari new gen should to know
Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People2 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides3 days ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Politics4 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
-
Business2 hours ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
World3 days ago
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Woman arrested for operating illegal dental clinic from her car