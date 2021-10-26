Connect with us

Government’s domestic tour package subsidy receives lukewarm response

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pxfuel

A tour package subsidy scheme aimed at domestic travellers is so far failing to prove popular with either tourists or tour operators. Tour Teaw Thai provides a 40% subsidy on tour packages up to 5,000 baht to 1 million people, but Chotechuang Soorangura from NS Travel and Tours says the conditions are proving a deterrent.

“Locals find the hotel subsidy is easier to use, with more flexibility that meets their travel lifestyle, unlike package tour purchases which cannot be postponed except for force majeure.”

According to a Bangkok Post report, just 383 tour packages were sold between October 8 and 20, the launch period of the scheme. 255 available programmes are on offer, ranging in price from 5,000 baht to over 10,000 baht. By contrast, the hotel subsidy scheme, We Travel Together, resulted in over 170,000 room nights booked.

There is concern the tour packages on offer won’t attract families and millennials, who prefer independent travel post-lockdown. Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn from the Association of Domestic Travel says putting together a tour package is time consuming, as every aspect, from restaurants, attractions, car hire, has to pass inspection. The approval process for each individual package can take at least 20 days, meaning there are currently few programmes on offer.

Chotechuang believes tour operators are also wary of not having enough demand and risk losing money as they are required to pay 40% upfront and the process for recouping the subsidy from the government is complicated. The Bangkok Post reports that tour operators faced similar payment issues last year, with a scheme that enabled 1.2 million healthcare workers to travel under a 2,000-baht budget per person, but many travellers didn’t show up.

According to Chotechuang, the biggest factor determining appetite for travel is the number of Covid-19 infections. He says the daily case rate will need to be lower and more vaccines made available before group travellers feel confident. A recent poll of 1,540 Thais and 740 tourism operators showed that 83% say the infection rate is the primary factor affecting domestic tourism.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Dr.Sivada
2021-10-26 09:36
How can this be? After all the nonsense and confusions from the Thai government during the past two years, I TOTALLY did NOT see this coming!
image
Stonker
2021-10-26 09:48
Well, at least there's some good news ... now if only the hotel subsidy scheme was an equal failure, then there would be time to get the country vaccinated properly instead of trying to run before you can walk.
image
RobMuir
2021-10-26 09:52
The Daily let's bash TAT thread. Last year's 50/50 scheme was very successful and many hotels were getting back on their feet. Unfortunately that all came to a screeching halt when the UK alpha strain ripped through Thailand followed by…
image
Thommo
2021-10-26 09:55
worked ok for me ( with my Thai gf of course). stayed 3 nights in Koh Chang during the recent long weekend and as it was difficult to get a place booked, I would assume the scheme is quite popular.
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-10-26 10:06
9 minutes ago, RobMuir said: The Daily let's bash TAT thread. Last year's 50/50 scheme was very successful and many hotels were getting back on their feet. Unfortunately that all came to a screeching halt when the UK alpha strain…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Trending