Tuesday Covid Update: 7,706 new cases and 66 deaths

Today, the CCSA reported another low of 7,706 new Covid-19 cases and 66 coronavirus-related deaths. In the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,838,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 9,532 recoveries. There are now 98,150 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19, a downward trend as the number of recoveries exceeds the number of new cases.

Out of the new cases, 128 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be reported this afternoon.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE