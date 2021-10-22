Connect with us

Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thailand is reopening to international travel with 3 different options.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has released a summary of the new plans to reopen Thailand to allow international tourists to travel on November 1. Thailand will reopen without quarantine for fully vaccinated people travelling from 46 approved countries, who will only have to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and wait in an approved hotel for the results.

Those who want to come to Thailand but didn’t make the list of approved countries will now be able to enter with Thailand’s new and improved Sandbox program, with a week of soft quarantine in one of 17 approved provinces.

And even those who are not fully vaccinated will be able to travel to Thailand with a quarantine period depending on how they arrive. Those who fly in will quarantine for 10 days while those who arrive by land will require a 2-week quarantine. Those who are vaccinated but want to arrive into one of the 60 provinces that are not approved for Sandboxing will need to quarantine for one week only.

The information was published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette last night, along with relaxed curfew rules, making it official. Below is a chart with all currently known details for the three-pronged reopening program to allow people to travel to Thailand, though the government warns that they could be changed or modified.

For those wanting to travel to Thailand from one of the 46 approved countries, entry requirements are as follows:

“TEST & GO”: Entry without any quarantine
Where can I come from?
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Bhutan
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Cyprus		 Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Israel		 Italy
Japan
Latvia
Lithuania
Malaysia
Malta
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
UAE
UK
USA
  • Travel to Thailand by air only.
  • Must be in the country for at least 3 weeks before travel.
  • An exception is made for people who leave Thailand and stay in an approved country less than 3 weeks before returning to Thailand.
What do I need to have?
  • Certificate of Entry (or eventually the Thailand Pass planned to replace the CoE)
  • Medical Certificate with a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travelling.
    • An exception is made for a Medical Certificate of Recovery showing a Covid-19 recovery within 3 months.
  • US $50,000 insurance policy that covers all Covid-19 expenses for the whole duration of travel in Thailand.
    • Returning Thai citizens eligible for national health insurance are exempt.
  • Paid hotel for minimum 1 night stay at either an SHA Plus-certified hotel or:
    • Alternative Quarantine, Organisation Quarantine, or Alternative Hospital Quarantine
    • Includes the cost of RT-PCR test and ATK.
  • Certificate of Vaccination. Either:
    • Full vaccination approved by the Thai Ministry of Public Health or WHO at least 2 weeks before travel.
    • An approved vaccine allowing one dose at least 2 weeks before travel.
    • Travellers under 12 with negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours, travelling with a vaccinated guardian.
What do I need to do?
  • Take an exit screening Covid-19 test before travelling to Thailand.
  • Be tested immediately on arrival, either at a test centre or accommodation.
    • Travel by approved airport transfer.
    • Stay in the approved accommodation until results are received.
  • Download and use the MorChana app.
  • Once negative test results are returned, travellers can go anywhere in Thailand.
  • Travellers will receive an ATK kit that was prepaid with hotel booking.
    • If they experience any Covid-19 symptoms, they must take the ATK.
    • If not, the test should be taken on day 6-7, with results reported in the MorChana app and to hotel staff.
    • Travellers must self-monitor for 7 days and report any symptom to their hotel, who will notify local communicable disease control authorities.

 

For those who want to travel to Thailand who aren’t coming from one of the 46 approved countries, Thailand’s Sandbox program is expanding to 17 provinces, welcoming fully vaccinated travellers:

“Blue Zone”: The new Sandbox scheme
Where can I travel to?
  • Bangkok
  • Krabi
  • Phang Nga
  • Phuket
  • Buri Ram – Muang district ONLY:
  • Chon Buri – ONLY:
    • Bang Lamung
    • Pattaya
    • Si Racha
    • Koh Si Chang
    • Sattahip district – ONLY:
      • tambon Na Jomtien
      • tambon Bang Sare
  • Chiang Mai – ONLY:
    • Doi Tao
    • Mae Rim
    • Mae Taeng
    • Muang
  • Loei – Chiang Khan district ONLY:
  • Nong Khai – ONLY:
    • Muang
    • Sangkhom
    • Sri Chiang Mai
    • Tha Bo
  • Phetchaburi – Cha-am municipality ONLY:
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan – ONLY:
    • tambon Hua Hin
    • tambon Nong Kae
  • Ranong – Koh Phayam ONLY:
  • Rayong – Koh Samet ONLY:
  • Samut Prakan – Suvarnabhumi airport ONLY:
  • Surat Thani – ONLY:
    • Koh Samui
    • Koh Phangan
    • Koh Tao
  • Trat – Koh Chang ONLY:
  • Udon Thani – ONLY:
    • Muang
    • Ban Dung
    • Kumphawapi
    • Na Yoong
    • Nong Han
    • Prachak Silapakhom
What are the requirements?
  • Fully vaccinated travellers can travel to Thailand with the same rules as the Sandbox with a few simplifications:
  • Instead of 2 RT-PCR tests, the second test on day 6-7 can now be done with an ATK at a designated test centre.
  • The travel health insurance requirement is reduced from US $100,000 to $50,000.

 

For those who are not fully vaccinated, or who do not want to Sandbox in one of the 17 provinces, the Alternative Quarantine System allows people to still travel to Thailand:

Alternative Quarantine System
How long do I have to quarantine?
7-day quarantine

For fully vaccinated travellers with an approved vaccine.

 10-day quarantine

For partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers arriving by air only.

 14-day quarantine

For travellers arriving by land who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
What are the requirements?
  • Fully vaccinated travellers can travel with the same rules as the Sandbox with a few simplifications:
  • Instead of 2 RT-PCR tests, the second test on day 6-7 can now be done with an ATK at a designated test centre.
  • The travel health insurance requirement is reduced from US $100,000 to $50,000.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
satpete
2021-10-22 20:59
but are there still visas on arrival, or for 30 , 60 and 90 days as before ? Thai embassies in many countries will not handle it fast, nearly impossible to fly in November
image
JamesR
2021-10-22 21:28
For fully vaccinated travellers one of the requirements is: "Medical Certificate with a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travelling." The word 'within' is confusing, if we get on the plane and fly for 12 hours we can land…
image
markhub
2021-10-22 21:34
My understanding if the 72 hours, is that the test is done less than 72 hours before your scheduled departure time, not arrival in Bangkok.
image
markhub
2021-10-22 21:36
Can anyone tell me the names of any SHA+ hotels in the vicinity of Suvarnabhumi Airport, and also when you book the SHA+ hotel for 1 night, should it include the cost if the PCR covid test on arrival?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending