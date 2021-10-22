Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has released a summary of the new plans to reopen Thailand to allow international tourists to travel on November 1. Thailand will reopen without quarantine for fully vaccinated people travelling from 46 approved countries, who will only have to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and wait in an approved hotel for the results.

Those who want to come to Thailand but didn’t make the list of approved countries will now be able to enter with Thailand’s new and improved Sandbox program, with a week of soft quarantine in one of 17 approved provinces.

And even those who are not fully vaccinated will be able to travel to Thailand with a quarantine period depending on how they arrive. Those who fly in will quarantine for 10 days while those who arrive by land will require a 2-week quarantine. Those who are vaccinated but want to arrive into one of the 60 provinces that are not approved for Sandboxing will need to quarantine for one week only.

The information was published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette last night, along with relaxed curfew rules, making it official. Below is a chart with all currently known details for the three-pronged reopening program to allow people to travel to Thailand, though the government warns that they could be changed or modified.

For those wanting to travel to Thailand from one of the 46 approved countries, entry requirements are as follows:

“TEST & GO”: Entry without any quarantine Where can I come from? Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Chile

China

Cyprus Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Malaysia

Malta

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UAE

UK

USA Travel to Thailand by air only.

Must be in the country for at least 3 weeks before travel.

An exception is made for people who leave Thailand and stay in an approved country less than 3 weeks before returning to Thailand. What do I need to have? Certificate of Entry (or eventually the Thailand Pass planned to replace the CoE) Can currently apply online.

Medical Certificate with a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travelling. An exception is made for a Medical Certificate of Recovery showing a Covid-19 recovery within 3 months.

US $50,000 insurance policy that covers all Covid-19 expenses for the whole duration of travel in Thailand. Returning Thai citizens eligible for national health insurance are exempt.

Paid hotel for minimum 1 night stay at either an SHA Plus-certified hotel or: Alternative Quarantine, Organisation Quarantine, or Alternative Hospital Quarantine Includes the cost of RT-PCR test and ATK.

Certificate of Vaccination. Either: Full vaccination approved by the Thai Ministry of Public Health or WHO at least 2 weeks before travel. An approved vaccine allowing one dose at least 2 weeks before travel. Travellers under 12 with negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours, travelling with a vaccinated guardian.

What do I need to do? Take an exit screening Covid-19 test before travelling to Thailand.

Be tested immediately on arrival, either at a test centre or accommodation. Travel by approved airport transfer. Stay in the approved accommodation until results are received.

Download and use the MorChana app.

Once negative test results are returned, travellers can go anywhere in Thailand. Travellers will receive an ATK kit that was prepaid with hotel booking. If they experience any Covid-19 symptoms, they must take the ATK. If not, the test should be taken on day 6-7, with results reported in the MorChana app and to hotel staff. Travellers must self-monitor for 7 days and report any symptom to their hotel, who will notify local communicable disease control authorities.



For those who want to travel to Thailand who aren’t coming from one of the 46 approved countries, Thailand’s Sandbox program is expanding to 17 provinces, welcoming fully vaccinated travellers:

“Blue Zone”: The new Sandbox scheme Where can I travel to? Bangkok

Krabi

Phang Nga

Phuket

Buri Ram – Muang district ONLY:

Chon Buri – ONLY: Bang Lamung Pattaya Si Racha Koh Si Chang Sattahip district – ONLY: tambon Na Jomtien tambon Bang Sare

Chiang Mai – ONLY: Doi Tao Mae Rim Mae Taeng Muang

Loei – Chiang Khan district ONLY:

Nong Khai – ONLY: Muang Sangkhom Sri Chiang Mai Tha Bo

Phetchaburi – Cha-am municipality ONLY:

Prachuap Khiri Khan – ONLY: tambon Hua Hin tambon Nong Kae

Ranong – Koh Phayam ONLY:

Rayong – Koh Samet ONLY:

Samut Prakan – Suvarnabhumi airport ONLY:

Surat Thani – ONLY: Koh Samui Koh Phangan Koh Tao

Trat – Koh Chang ONLY:

Udon Thani – ONLY: Muang Ban Dung Kumphawapi Na Yoong Nong Han Prachak Silapakhom

What are the requirements? Fully vaccinated travellers can travel to Thailand with the same rules as the Sandbox with a few simplifications: Instead of 2 RT-PCR tests, the second test on day 6-7 can now be done with an ATK at a designated test centre. The travel health insurance requirement is reduced from US $100,000 to $50,000.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, or who do not want to Sandbox in one of the 17 provinces, the Alternative Quarantine System allows people to still travel to Thailand:

Alternative Quarantine System How long do I have to quarantine? 7-day quarantine For fully vaccinated travellers with an approved vaccine. 10-day quarantine For partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers arriving by air only. 14-day quarantine For travellers arriving by land who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. What are the requirements? Fully vaccinated travellers can travel with the same rules as the Sandbox with a few simplifications: Instead of 2 RT-PCR tests, the second test on day 6-7 can now be done with an ATK at a designated test centre. The travel health insurance requirement is reduced from US $100,000 to $50,000.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

