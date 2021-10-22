Tourism
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has released a summary of the new plans to reopen Thailand to allow international tourists to travel on November 1. Thailand will reopen without quarantine for fully vaccinated people travelling from 46 approved countries, who will only have to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and wait in an approved hotel for the results.
Those who want to come to Thailand but didn’t make the list of approved countries will now be able to enter with Thailand’s new and improved Sandbox program, with a week of soft quarantine in one of 17 approved provinces.
And even those who are not fully vaccinated will be able to travel to Thailand with a quarantine period depending on how they arrive. Those who fly in will quarantine for 10 days while those who arrive by land will require a 2-week quarantine. Those who are vaccinated but want to arrive into one of the 60 provinces that are not approved for Sandboxing will need to quarantine for one week only.
The information was published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette last night, along with relaxed curfew rules, making it official. Below is a chart with all currently known details for the three-pronged reopening program to allow people to travel to Thailand, though the government warns that they could be changed or modified.
For those wanting to travel to Thailand from one of the 46 approved countries, entry requirements are as follows:
|“TEST & GO”: Entry without any quarantine
|Where can I come from?
|
|
|What do I need to have?
|
|
|What do I need to do?
|
|
For those who want to travel to Thailand who aren’t coming from one of the 46 approved countries, Thailand’s Sandbox program is expanding to 17 provinces, welcoming fully vaccinated travellers:
|“Blue Zone”: The new Sandbox scheme
|Where can I travel to?
|
|
|
|What are the requirements?
|
|
|
For those who are not fully vaccinated, or who do not want to Sandbox in one of the 17 provinces, the Alternative Quarantine System allows people to still travel to Thailand:
|Alternative Quarantine System
|How long do I have to quarantine?
|7-day quarantine
For fully vaccinated travellers with an approved vaccine.
|10-day quarantine
For partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers arriving by air only.
|14-day quarantine
For travellers arriving by land who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
|What are the requirements?
|
|
|
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Recent comments: