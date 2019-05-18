Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon | The Thaiger

South
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon
PHOTO: Koh Kradan
Four islands in the Haad Chao Mai National Park in Trang, southern Thailand, will be closed to tourists for four months starting June 1.
The chief of the Haad Chao Mai national park, Narong Kong-iad, says that access to the park will be denied to tourist from June 1 to September 30 for “the nature to rehabilitate itself”.
He said there will be a strong southwest monsoon during the period, so it could be dangerous for tourists to go out to the sea. Four popular tourist destinations – Koh Mook, Koh Kradan, Koh Waen and Koh Chuek – will be closed to tourists during the four month break.
The closure of many Andaman Sea islands is now an annual precaution to protect tourists during the monsoon. Surin Islands were closed last week and the Similans will be closed too soon.
Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley has been closed for at least two years to allow rehabilitation of the tourist-trampled environment.
Koh Mook
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Hot News
Co-ordinated pipe bomb attacks in Yala injure five
FILE PHOTO
Five Army troops and rangers have been injured after southern insurgents threw pipe bombs. Security officials say the incidents happened at three locations in Yala in what appears to be a co-ordinated incident.
The commander of Muang Yala police station, Pol Col Narawee Binwaearong, says two insurgents on a motorcycle rode to a security checkpoint on the Siroros Road in Muang district and the rider threw a pipe bomb at the checkpoint at about 8.15pm. The bomb lended next to the booth and causing minor damage to the road only.
Soon after, another pipe bomb was hurled at a security checkpoint on Sukyang Road, Yala, in front of a police residential building in the main town district. Two Army troops and two rangers received minor injuries from the second attack. The four suffered ringing ears and chest pain and were sent to Yala Hospital.
Then, about 8.30pm, insurgents accessed the compound of Ban Ba-ngoi Sinae School in Tambon Ba-ngoi Sinae in Yala’s Yaha district. One threw a pipe bomb at the rangers’ living quarters. That bomb exploded on the roof of the house. Shrapnel from the bomb injured a 43 year old ranger. He was also taken to the Yaha district hospital.
South
Mother blames rescuers for damage to her car after trying to get her daughter out of the locked SUV
PHOTOS: Gimyong News
Locals who tried to help a one year old baby who has was locked inside an SUV are being blamed as the mother claims they have caused scratches and damage to her car.
Gimyong News is reporting that the incident happened at 7.30am today in Hat Yai Songkhla.
A one year old girl was stuck inside a SUV after the mother switched off the engine and left her sedan’s remote electronic key inside. The SUV locked itself with the cild inside and the mother outside.
Rescue workers, police and locals were trying to help open the SUV to get the young girl out. They recommended the mother to break the SUV’s glass but she refused their offer. It took about an hour before the car company arrived to unlock it. The girl was safe.
The mother said she was disappointed and blamed rescue efforts for some scratches on her SUV. She is demanding someone take responsibility of her damaged SUV.
South
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary
PHOTO: Daily News
A police chief in Nakhon Si Thammarat has told his police to shoot to kill if necessary as the hunt for a Thai man continues. Thanakorn Saiyut was described as “armed and dangerous” by Pol Col Suthat Songsayom of the Chawang police who said he wanted the man dead or alive. Nakhon Si Thammarat is just south of Surat Thani.
“If he resists arrest he should be shot.”
Daily News reports that the man is being hunted after he shot his ex girlfriend Orn-anong Phromsrikaew in the face. Emergency responders found her in a pool of blood last Friday at her flat.
Doctors at the hospital said she had been shot in the mouth with the bullet exiting through her right cheek. 24 year old Orn-Anong is a staffer at the Huay Prik branch of 7-Eleven in the southern Thai province.
Police allege that the assailant burst in on his ex-girlfriend and shot her in the face without saying a word. They described him a dangerous hoodlum jealous about a new boyfriend.
SOURCE: Daily News
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon
Central’s new Suvarnabhumi lifestyle centre set to open late August
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
Two construction workers win big in the National Lottery
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
10 million Thais to learn CPR and other life-saving techniques
German tourist dies after ghost-riding on his high power bike
Ban on alcohol sales and consumption for Visakha Bucha Day
Buddhists commemorate Visakha Bucha Day – Monday will be a holiday
Buddha with a beat – Wat Suthi Wararam transformed
Thai and farang friend catch king cobra with bare hands in Krabi – VIDEO
Old Phuket Town underground cable works to be completed by August
Tragic end for Phuket Zoo baby elephant ‘Dumbo’
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Trending
-
Food Scene6 hours ago
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
-
Chiang Mai8 hours ago
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
-
Hot News2 days ago
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
-
Business8 hours ago
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
-
Phuket1 day ago
Tragic end for Phuket Zoo baby elephant ‘Dumbo’
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Expat life in Thailand – a balancing act
-
Hot News2 days ago
Boeing knew about problems with 737 Max 8 jets before second crash