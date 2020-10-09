Foreign Ministry to work with Tourism Authority to speed up entry paperwork for foreigners | The Thaiger

Tourism
Foreign Ministry to work with Tourism Authority to speed up entry paperwork for foreigners
Foreign Ministry officials plan to coordinate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to make the processing of international arrivals more efficient. The Bangkok Post reports that hundreds of foreigners are awaiting approval to enter the Kingdom, whether through the Special Tourist Visa scheme or as Elite Card holders, or one of the other handfuls of visa-type allowed to return to Thailand at this time. Thapanee Kiatphaibool from the TAT says the increased demand (and no doubt, the onerous paperwork involved) is slowing things down.
“Thailand is allowing more groups to cross the border, so more documents need to be approved by the Foreign Ministry to grant a certificate of eligibility to tourists. We will do our best to help facilitate foreigners.”
The Thai penchant for red tape and paperwork is hampering the processing of travellers wishing to come to Thailand at this time.
14 Elite Card members have arrived in Thailand and completed the 14 day quarantine. 34 are still in quarantine. 4 additional members have just been granted their COE and are now waiting for flights. It’s understood none of the current STV applicants have received the certificate of eligibility (despite a week of claims of “imminent arrival” from various spokespeople).
A group of 120 Chinese visitors expected to land at Phuket Airport yesterday have had their visit postponed so as to not clash with the province’s Vegetarian Festival. It’s understood officials did not want to deter anxious Thais from travelling to the festival over fears of a resurgence of Covid-19.
Thapanee says officials are also working on enticing foreign investors to Thailand, with property developers being asked to throw in Elite Card membership as part of real estate sales. Foreigners with a minimum of US$1 million to invest in the Kingdom may also be granted work permits.
Meanwhile, the TAT is hopeful domestic tourism will remain strong for the last quarter of the year. 62 million domestic trips were recorded between January and September. Proudputh Liptapanlop who runs Proud Real Estate, with hotels in Phuket and Hua Hin, says the extra holidays, coupled with the government’s stimulus campaign, have boosted occupancy rates. The 2 Hua Hin hotels operated by the group fared best, recording 50% occupancy, as opposed to the Phuket hotel, which had a 20% occupancy rate.
Economy
Economic think tank says shopping stimulus will only help in the short-term
The research division of Kasikorn Bank says while the government’s planned shopping stimulus has its advantages, the benefits will only be short-term. The Kasikorn Research Centre points out that the scheme, which it’s hoped will run from October 23 to December 31, will only provide a temporary boost to the economy.
The stimulus measure, which is being put to the Cabinet on Monday, will offer shoppers a co-payment of 3,000 baht each, with a maximum daily payment of 150 baht. The payment is intended to subsidise consumer purchases, with the exception of lottery tickets, flight and accommodation bookings, alcohol and tobacco.
Nation Thailand reports that, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre, a take-up by 1.85 million consumers should generate around 55.5 billion baht for the economy. Should the number of consumers rise to 4 million, the figure would be more than twice that, at 120 billion baht.
The centre also says that without the scheme, total credit card payment for 2020 is expected to decrease by 12%. If the scheme is successful, that should improve to 11%. Retailers are expected to benefit the most, with the scheme also expected to boost the sale of items currently experiencing a fall in demand due to the current economic crisis.
However, the centre points out that the stimulus package is only a short-term solution, adding that most retailers who will benefit will be large corporations and not small businesses. It will also not be worth while for production lines to resume full scale operations, as any increase in demand for consumer products will only last for the 2 months the scheme is in operation.
Tourism
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
A senior Thai medical professional has confirmed he’s in favour of Thailand re-opening its borders, saying attempting to maintain zero cases of Covid-19 is “unrealistic”. Somsak Akksilp, from the Department of Medical Services, insists the country is adequately prepared in the event of a resurgence of the virus and, with no date set for vaccine availability, the country must move on.
“We cannot afford to maintain zero cases forever. We need to re-open the country. The country must move forward, and people have jobs to do. This means we may have to see a small number of infections, but if we work together to prevent them, the country will be able to achieve a balance between public health and the economy.”
Somsak is confident the nation’s hospitals have enough beds to treat Covid-19 patients if necessary, adding that the public can have faith in the country’s healthcare system.
“We have upgraded our medical system. We won the first round because of the trust between the people and doctors. We believe we will get through this.”
He was speaking as the Public Health Ministry seeks to reduce the quarantine period for foreign tourists to 10 days initially and, if that proves successful, to 7 days for arrivals from “low-risk” countries. However, Interior Minister, Anupong Paojinda, says more research is required before this can happen.
The chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation echoes Somsak’s claim that Thailand can handle a fresh outbreak of Covid-19. Sophon Mekthon says there are sufficient supplies of PPE and Thailand has the ability to produce more if necessary.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Department of Disease Control says it has the necessary manpower to control the spread of the virus. It’s understood the DDC plans to triple the 1,000 rapid investigation teams currently in place, in order to curtail any potential spread of the virus and reduce the death rate to below 1.4%.
Meanwhile, the arrival of Thailand’s first tourists in over 6 months, scheduled to take place in Phuket this week, has been pushed back. A group of 120 Chinese visitors arriving under the Special Tourist Visa scheme were supposed to land yesterday, but their much-anticipated arrival has been delayed, for reasons that are not entirely clear.
Officials have been vague on the delay, at one point blaming paperwork issues associated with the STV, but later saying the delay was to avoid deterring anxious Thai tourists from travelling to Phuket for the Vegetarian Festival. Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand insists the foreign visitors will arrive by the end of the month.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, most asymptomatic
7 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in quarantine from those people entering Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport, plus 1 patient who appears to have contracted the virus for a second time. The cases come from Hungry, India, Kuwait, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and the US, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Thailand now has a total of 3,622 reported Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths and 3,439 recoveries. The CCSA says 48 patients have been discharged over the past 24 hours and 124 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated at Thailand hospitals.
- A 45 year old Kuwaiti woman travelling from Kuwait tested positive for Covid-19, apparently catching the virus for a second time. The woman first contracted Covid-19 in July. On Monday, she tested positive for the virus again when she arrived to Thailand. She was asymptomatic and taken to a private hospital in Bangkok.
- 2 Thai nationals travelling from Hungry tested positive for Covid-19. The 52 year old man and 45 year old woman arrived to Thailand on October 1 and tested positive around 4 to 5 days after they arrived. The man and woman were asymptomatic, but went to Nong Yai and Bang Lamung hospitals in Chon Buri for treatment.
- A 25 year old Thai woman travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19 and was on the same flight as 7 other previously confirmed coronavirus cases. She returned to Thailand on September 25 and tested positive 11 days later. She had a cough and was admitted to Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok.
- A 34 year old Thai woman travelling from the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived to Thailand on October 1 and tested positive 4 days later. She was sent to the Bang Lamung Hospital in Chon Buri for treatment.
- A 23 year old Thai woman travelling from the UAE tested positive for Covid-19 and was on the same flight as 3 other previously confirmed cases. She arrived on September 25 and tested positive 11 days later. She was asymptomatic and taken to the Nong Yai Hospital in Chon Buri for treatment.
- A 61 year old American man travelling from the United States tested positive for Covid-19. He arrived on September 19 and tested positive 12 days later. He was asymptomatic and was sent to a private hospital in Bangkok for treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Lance
October 9, 2020 at 10:23 am
Just because I’m from the United States doesn’t mean I have the virus I have not seen my girlfriend for over 7 months I would love to be able to see her again!
#LoveIsNotTourism
Perceville Smithers
October 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
Should look to see if you guys can meet somewhere like Cambodia.
The current administration’s response to COVID-19 has alienated Americans and caused problems for those Americans who work overseas.
RR
October 9, 2020 at 2:50 pm
It would be more convenient, also under an economoy viewpoint, if you meet in another country, for example Turkey. Nice and cheap country, free entry, no test, no quarantine, good food, beautiful landscape. Thailand is not economically viable at the moment to go and to stay.
Issan John
October 9, 2020 at 1:10 pm
Lance, my sympathy.
There should be no differentiation between high and low risk countries – the blanket 14 day quarantine period means there’s no need for it.
Similarly, I can’t see any reason for charter flights for tourists, but regular flights for businessmen, residents and Thais – that makes no sense to me.
The rules could certainly do with simplifying, though.
The restrictions should simply be a test within 72 hours of flying, three tests here (on arrival, and during and on completion of quarantine), 14 days quarantine, and adequate medical insurance.
All visas should be valid, with the STV as a bonus.
You want to spend as much time with your g/f as you can here? There should be no reason why she can’t spend your 14 days in quarantine with you.
Problem solved.
Mike Frenchie
October 9, 2020 at 1:24 pm
“domestic tourism will remain strong” – actually, domestic tourism is weak and becoming weaker and weaker since Thai have little appetite to travel and spend their saving when they see everybody being laid off or bankrupt!