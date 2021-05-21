Tourism
Domestic tourism in China booming despite Covid-19
With international tourism all but dead for many parts of the world as Covid-19 still keeps borders tightly restricted, China is experiencing a renaissance in domestic tourism. Perhaps it’s ahead of the curve, as the first country to deal with Covid-19, or perhaps it’s the strict handling of the virus keeping infections to almost nothing for many months, but a lot of life is back to normal in China, aside from restricted international borders. And domestic travel figures are already nearly beyond their pre-pandemic highs.
With a heyday for domestic travel, the Association of Thai Travel Agents is facing the grim reality that the days of nearly 11 million Chinese tourists arriving like in 2019 are not coming back anytime soon. The heavily courted demographic that previously made up 25% of international tourists, and was a primary focus of Thailand’s entire tourism strategy is content exploring their own country for the time being.
In China, vaccine rollout has been fast and efficient, but with a country of its size, China won’t reach its 70% vaccination threshold to open borders unrestricted until next year. No formal travel bubbles seem to be in the works and while many countries including Thailand continue to market tourism to the valuable Chinese traveller demographic, restrictions like limited flights and 28-day quarantines for reentering China are keeping citizens from international travel.
Airlines are limited to just one international destination with one flight a week per Chinese airport. For example, flights to Thailand were reduced from 40,000 people before Covid-19 to just one weekly flight from Beijing to Bangkok with 180 seats. Tour companies are forbidden from selling international packages as overseas tour groups are not allowed.
With international travel so limited and Covid-19 mostly contained, domestic tourism numbers in China have been swelling and are expected to grow beyond pre-Covid-19 numbers by next month. Holiday travel this month is expected to be 30% more than 2019 before the pandemic and up 270% from last year.
China has built up as tourist attractions “model cities” that are replicas of popular destinations around the world. They are promoting Hainan island as a shopping paradise with duty-free stores and growing luxury activities like yachting trips and beach holidays. The diversity of the large country gives people to see everything from cities to mountains to beaches to deserts without ever pulling out their passports.
Targeted economic stimulus measures have put promoting domestic tourism at the forefront in China, with plans to incentivise people to spend any disposable stimulus money they can on travelling. Designated tourist destinations have digital vouchers for retail so people will flock there on holiday and shop ’til they drop. Some stimulus payments are even earmarked to only be receivable by withdrawing them from ATMs at these tourist destinations to drive traffic there.
The focus in China on domestic tourism has done wonders for the Chinese economy and with the travel business booming, countries like Thailand could be learning a thing or two about how to stimulate their own tourism sectors. Other countries could take advantage of closed borders as China has done to get their citizens exploring their home country and pumping tourist money into the economy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Tourism
Thailand focuses on international, but needs domestic tourism
With Covid-19 closing borders for more than a year, the damage from losing international tourism has revealed a major weakness in Thailand’s overall tourism strategy. With up to 18% of the country’s GDP brought in by tourism, the disproportionate dependence on foreign travellers and lack of attention to domestic tourism has ravaged the industry and the national economy.
Thailand had enjoyed a booming international tourist market, with up to 40 million foreign travellers arriving each year in the country and spending trillions of baht. But many fear now that it was to the detriment of a healthy domestic tourism market. Figures show that, while tourism made up 14.2% to 18.2% of the GDP each year, domestic travellers made up only 5.3% to 6.39%, while international tourism generally made up 11% or more.
Without foreign holidaymakers due to Covid-19, once lively resort towns and tourism hubs are ghost towns, with 80%-90% of hotels, restaurant, bars, walking streets, and other tourist-related businesses shuttered. The National Economic and Social Development Council downgraded their travel estimates to only 500,000 foreign travellers, less than 2% of Thailand’s peak figures. They are forecast to bring in 150 billion baht, a fraction of last year’s domestic tourism totals of 480 billion baht.
Thailand has spent the last few months falling all over itself trying to get a cohesive international reopening plan stabilized while failing to vaccinate enough of the local population to safely reopen by the original July 1 goal. But other countries have recognized the pros and cons of closed borders and focused much more intently on growing sustainable domestic tourism. Thai people take an average of 3 domestic trips a year, while countries like Taiwan with more attention to domestic travel average 5.
Thailand could take a lesson from China, which has embraced its closed border by creating unique incentives to get people to travel and spend. Tech-savvy innovation like localized digital vouchers and distribution of stimulus money only available from ATMs in locations targeted for tourism growth has encouraged people to travel around the country to collect and spend their money. Model cities that emulate foreign tourist attractions are drawing crowds, as well as luxury tourism draws like making Hainan island a high-end duty-free shopping destination.
In fact, China’s domestic tourism success and tight border restrictions also mean the vital demographic of Chinese tourists won’t likely be coming to Thailand in big numbers in the near future.
But instead of catering to a captive domestic tourism market, Thailand is still laser-focused on getting those big foreign spenders across the border, and are missing opportunities and overlooking growing problems. Vaccination has been at a snail’s pace and locals will not be inoculated yet, let alone achieving herd immunity in Thailand’s tourism sandbox destinations. And there’s no guarantee that, when the international tourism tap is open, it will be a flood out travellers and not a trickle.
Locals may consider the incoming tourists and, with often-negative opinions of foreigners and Covid-19, domestic travellers may avoid destinations that open the border, further damaging the tourism economy. Thai people with means may also opt for international travel themselves, abandoning Thai destinations. Many domestic travellers already express frustration with restrictions at provincial entry points for Covid-19 safety, and the general inconvenience and extra expenses of Covid-19 testing and pandemic travel.
Thailand’s international tourist influx has accounted for two-thirds of the tourism sector for years, with domestic travellers often neglected, digging a hole that the country is struggling to address now that the pandemic makes it vital. With no guarantee of international tourism roaring back to pre-pandemic levels, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is aiming to bulk up domestic travel to 1.2 trillion baht for 2022, nearly matching the target of 1.3 trillion baht for international tourism. But is it too little too late to try to reimagine their tourism focus fast enough to recover? Or, while planes aren’t flying, has that ship already sailed?
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Tourism officials focus on safety to differentiate Phuket from rest of Thailand
As the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated re-opening of Phuket on July 1, tourism officials are anxious to separate the southern island from parts of the country currently experiencing higher Covid-19 infection rates.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is emphasising the safety element of Phuket and the other areas that will follow the “sandbox” model of re-opening. In a fortuitous development, Phuket recorded no new infections yesterday and TAT governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, says tourists need to be convinced of the island’s safety.
“As the timeline for the country’s reopening via the so-called Phuket sandbox remains the same – July 1 – we have to make sure that the destination, which is currently building herd immunity, is safe for tourists.”
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the TAT met with the Thai Hotels Association and representatives from 50 – 60 hotels, including Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels Group, Centara Hotels and Resorts, Minor Hotels, Accor, Dusit Thani, Asset World Corp and Onyx Hospitality Group.
The authority wants to reassure hoteliers that the July 1 re-opening is still on and to ask for their cooperation in communicating with foreign guests. In particular, Yuthasak is focused on highlighting the island’s safety to differentiate it from the rest of the country.
“If we cannot give a clear message that the Phuket sandbox is separate from the rest of Thailand, they will not have the confidence to visit the country.”
There is optimism among hotel operators that international tourists are impatient to travel again, but most believe this is more likely to be seen in the last quarter of the year. They say the performance of the Phuket sandbox model will determine how the areas participating at a later stage will fare.
Meanwhile, Yuthasak says the TAT will provide ongoing information on Phuket’s re-opening plan, including daily infection rates, the progress of the vaccine rollout, and the capacity of the healthcare system.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Covid-19 delivers another brutal quarter for airlines
As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, airlines experienced another terrible quarter, with less passengers and less revenue year-on-year. The president of Bangkok Airways reported dismal numbers saying that the airline is adjusting its flight plans to try to match the depressed market.
Only 151,900 travellers flew on Bangkok Airways in the first quarter of 2021, an 88.5% drop over last year’s figures. Flights were on average 58.8% full, even after the airline cut 85.6% of their flights compared to the first quarter of last year.
The beginning of 2020 had brought a loss for the airline of 339 million baht, but the first quarter of 2021 more than doubled that loss to 757 million baht. Revenue was down 78.8% compared to last year, with Bangkok Airways pulling in only 1.36 billion baht. But the airline used this decrease in flights to push ahead with a construction project to develop the U-Tapao airport in Pattaya and to build the Eastern City Airport after an international architectural design contest.
Bangkok Airways wasn’t alone in their struggle, with many airlines having a bad first quarter. Thai AirAsia reported similar losses, with a nearly identical 1.35 billion baht in revenue, which is 86% lower than the first quarter of last year. They reduced their fleet to just 61 planes, with a 78% fall in total passengers. Nearly a million people flew with Thai AirAsia, but even with reduced flights they only had a 66% average passenger load on the planes.
Their losses were also more than double, nearly triple, last year’s first quarter, increasing from 671 million baht to 1.87 billion baht. Thai AirAsia has planned a restructuring process to open up 6.825 billion baht to keep the airline solvent until the pandemic ends. They’re planning an IPO to raise 3.15 billion baht of that money on the Stock Exchange of Thailand
The domestic carriers had been seeing an uptick in passengers toward the end of the quarter, with March bringing a 70% load factor as people were hopeful for vaccination rollout, Covid-19 infection subsiding, and tourism stimulus plans encouraging people to travel. But April brought the third wave of Covid-19, exponentially more infections and spread that covered the entire country. As a result, all progress was lost and the airlines expect that the second quarter of 2021 won’t be much better.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
