Cruise liner with 1,800 tourists makes its way to Koh Samui

Photo by the Phuket Express.

A cruise liner embarked from Chonburi with 1,800 tourists on board and made its way to Cambodia and Vietnam, before finally arriving on the picturesque shores of Koh Samui.

Witchawut Jintoe, the governor of Surat Thani, informed The Phuket Express that this week the COSTA SERENA cruise liner docked at the Na Thon Pier, bringing Thai and Asian tourists for a one-day trip.

“They departed from the Laem Chabang Pier in Si Racha and then headed to Cambodia, then to Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam, and finally to Koh Samui,” the governor said.

Once on Koh Samui, the tourists had the opportunity to explore various attractions. These included nature trails, and temples. Tourists also swam in the sea, tried seafood and street food, and experienced the local way of life, Governor Witchawut said..

Governor Witchawut highlighted that since November of the previous year until now, Koh Samui has welcomed the arrival of at least 32 cruise liners. These visits contribute to the island’s tourism industry and provide an opportunity for visitors to discover the unique charm of this tropical paradise.

This news comes after a cruise liner arrived in another of Thailand’s tropical hot spots just last week.

Phuket welcomed the arrival of a cruise liner from Malaysia, carrying more than 2,000 tourists, as it docked at the pier in the Wichit sub-district of Phuket‘s main city district. The cruise liner, the Mein Schiff 5, is operated by TUI Cruises.

The Chief of Phuket Marine Office, Natchapong Pranit, welcome the tourists who arrived on the cruise liner from Langkawi, Malaysia, at the Phuket Marine Customs Pier in Makham Bay. Natchapong said that the first cruise liner to visit Phuket since 2019 arrived in Patong in October of last year when the Covid-19 situation had started to ease.

While Koh Samui has welcomed at least 32 cruise liners since November, Phuket welcomed 12 cruise liners in March, and six in April, according to Phuket Immigration authorities.