Tourism
Countdown to February 1, two days to go before Test & Go resumes
“The recent 3 months of total international arrivals were around 3.4% of the arrivals at the same time 2 years ago.”
The Test & Go program of the Thailand Pass is set to start again this Tuesday, a rebooted version with some additional costs and paperwork. Travellers will need to book an extra pre-paid SHA+ room and PCR test for Day 5 of their stay. In the original version of Test & Go you only had the one test and pre-paid room booking on Day 1.
The actual registrations for the revised Test & Go don’t start until February 1. So the first arrivals will follow in the days, or more probably weeks, after.
Since December 22, when the original Test & Go program was shelved, the various Sandboxes have filled the arrival void, with 7 days of SHA+ prepaid hotel bookings in a designated province or region – roam around during the day then check back at your SHA+ hotel overnight.
Since the end of December, arrival numbers to Thailand have been lukewarm. From November 1, when the first Test & Go program started, until now, there have been 381,871 international travellers arrive – 83% of those arrivals came in on the Test & Go program with the remainder in the Sandbox or Alternative Quarantine programs.
As a comparison, in the same 3 months 2 years ago (November 2019 – January 2020), some 11.1 million travellers arrived at international airports in Thailand. So the recent 3 months of total international arrivals were around 3.4% of the arrivals at the same time 2 years ago. Added to the low uptake of international travel into Thailand in the past 3 months, many of the arrivals were returning Thais and expats, and people entering Thailand for business.
Whilst tourism businesses around Thailand are hoping the reboot of Test & Go will build on the tepid initial response, flights into the Land of Smiles remain limited at this time – the demand simply hasn’t reached a level whereby international carriers feel they can swiftly add new schedules into the country.
The online response to the added costs of SHA+ accommodation and PCR test on Day has been less than favourable – some calling it the “Test & Go, then test again” program.
Meanwhile, neighbouring countries are starting to re-open their borders to travellers, with greater or lesser levels of restrictions.
The Philippines plans on reopening to some fully vaccinated tourists on February 10. Travellers from most countries will finally be allowed to enter the south east Asian tourism competitor, after plans to reopen on December 1 were scrapped due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
The announcement to reopen Philippines will allow fully vaccinated travellers from 157 countries who were previously permitted to enter the country without a visa before the pandemic, to resume travel to the Philippines from February 10. The Philippines reopening plan does not involve any sort of quarantine and only requires a recent negative Covid-19 test before travelling to the country.
Next door to Thailand, a campaign named “Cambodia: Safe and Green Tourism Destination” was launched on Thursday. All fully-vaccinated tourists are welcome to Cambodia without quarantine.
Singapore says it will continue to limit the number of travellers who can enter the island nation through its quarantine-free, vaccinated travel lane arrangement.
But some restrictions are easing. Travellers who enter Singapore after January 24, through the vaccinated travel lane flights, can do “unsupervised, self-administered rapid Covid tests” for 7 days after arrival if they intend to leave their place of residence. And they don’t even have to do any official submission of those results.
Further south and Indonesia’s beach paradise, Bali, has had an anticlimactic relaunch of international tourism since a program was launched in October 2021. Indeed, in the first three months of the ‘reopening’, not one commercial international flight landed at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport.
Before October last year, Bali only saw 45 international tourists arriving in the first 10 months of 2021.
Simply, flights to Thailand at this time, even after February 1, are a small proportion of the flight options available in pre-Covid days.
So how open is Thailand on Tuesday when the new Test & Go program relaunches?
Bars and nightlife are still, officially, closed. A loophole allowing bars-converted-to-restaurants to reopen and serve alcohol until 11pm has given thirsty patrons a place to have an evening tipple, but it’s a pale shade of Thailand’s former nightlife glory. And that’s only in, mostly tourist-friendly, Blue Zones. The CCSA, who administer Thailand’s Covid response, will meet again next week to review the current zonings and restrictions.
Face masks are still mandatory in public areas. Although most Thais and local expats don’t seem to have much of a problem with the mandate, a coterie of potential travellers say they won’t return until the mask wearing rules are lifted.
Whilst the CCSA has kept the Test & Go program on ice since December 22 last year, the daily reports of new infections and deaths related to Covid-19 have flatlined, like literally flatlined – in a range of 12 – 20 deaths and 7,000 – 8,600 new cases over the past month.
The statistical stabilisation of Covid infections have given confidence to the CCSA to relaunch the Test & Go program but not quite enough confidence, at this stage, to make the next big steps of removing the quarantine and PCR testing for travellers. Allowing bars and nightlife to properly reopen would also give an extra kick to the tourist numbers when Test & Go Version 2.0 starts next week.
GRAPHS: Worldometers.info
SOURCES: FRB | Reuters |NBT
You can visit the Thailand Pass website HERE. There is NO cost to register for a Thailand Pass, including the Test & Go, Sandbox and Alternative Quarantine programs.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Countdown to February 1, two days to go before Test & Go resumes
Dr Yong: I don’t think “endemic” means what you think it means.
Betong Airport welcomes first charter flight, full opening February
4th vaccine for 25,000 Suvarnabhumi staffers by end of February
TAT predicts Hua Hin Wellness Sandboxers to spend 2x average
Dusit Poll: 83% believe government can’t solve soaring prices
Man barely survives attack by 3 tigers in Kanchanaburi
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 12 deaths, over 2.4 million total infections
Controversy for Khao Yai National Park Chief over wild party
Thailand is 26th on Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
Anutin trolls US handling of Covid-19, compared to Thailand
Thailand’s Rayong province declares emergency as oil slick reaches beach
Australia to Kanye West: you must be fully vaccinated to play here
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Countdown to February 1, two days to go before Test & Go resumes
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Philippines2 days ago
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
- Expats1 day ago
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- Expats1 day ago
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Crime3 days ago
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
Recent comments: