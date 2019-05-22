Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market
Chinese travellers continue to dominate Asia’s passenger cruise market, but Taiwanese and Singaporeans aren’t far behind. This according to the 2018 Asia Cruise Industry Ocean Source Market Report.
Commissioned by the Cruise Lines International Association, the report looks at the growth, demographics and trends of the top source markets in Asia.
While China continues to dominate the passenger share of Asia, cruise passengers from Taiwan and Singapore have been steadily growing in numbers. Multiple source markets, many of which registered double-digit growths in 2018, contributed to Asia’s record-breaking 4.24 million ocean-going cruise passengers. Asia is the third largest cruise region after North America and Europe.
Asian cruise passengers have an estimated average age of 45.4 years, lower than the global average of 47 years. Only three markets show real divergence: India, a young 37-year average; Indonesia a 39-year average and Japan an older 57 years.
Asian cruise passengers predominantly sail in Asia with more than 50% (2,194,000) cruising in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Almost 40% (1,694,000) cruise in the rest of Asia.
Outside of Asia, the Mediterranean, Caribbean/South America, Baltics/Northern Europe, and Alaska were popular choices, in that order.
Shorter sailings remain the dominant choice of Asians, 89% of whom are sailing four to six nights with an average duration of 4.9 days.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Dozens of Rohingya saved from being trafficked to Malaysia
PHOTO: Desperate Rohingyas try to flee Bangladesh on flimsy rafts – UNHCR
Bangladeshi police say that they’ve stopped dozens of Rohingya Muslims from being trafficked to Malaysia by boat. Most of the ‘boat people’ were women according to the Reuters report.
Human traffickers had convinced at least 69 Rohingya to leave the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. The camps had been set up in the wake of the Burmese Army’s purge on Rohingya in the Rhakine State following raids in August 2017. 700,000 Rohingya crossed in Bangladesh following the raids causing a refugee crisis along the border between Bangladesh and the Rhakine state of Myanmar.
The traffickers were promising work in Malaysia where many Rohingya have been forced to flee. No traffickers were arrested in the raid by Bangladeshi Police.
Rohingya Muslims have been fleeing the region in recent months in attempts to reach Malaysia by boat.
The UNHCR estimated that 25,000 Rohingya have taken boats through the Andaman Sea bound for Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia since 2015. Many of the Rohingya boat people drown or die during the journeys or are handed over to corrupt officials who sell them on to other traffickers.
Police did not arrest any traffickers.
More than 700,000 Rohingya crossed into Bangladesh in 2017 fleeing an army crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, according to U.N. agencies.
SOURCE: Reuters
Entertainment
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well
If you’ve used Grab you’ll realise what a big announcement this is. It immerses yet another service within their intuitive App. Grab, already a leading App in Southeast Asia, has announced the launch of its ‘Hotels’ booking service.
The company says customers will now be able to book hotels and other accommodation from Agoda and soon, Booking.com directly from their Grab app, and additionally enjoy special hotel offers when they book through Grab.
The company said its customers can access and easily compare prices across millions of places to stay, ranging from a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels to apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs.
“Travellers are an increasingly important audience for Grab. With more Southeast Asians travelling than ever before, the launch of ‘ Grab Hotels’ highlights our commitment to provide the most relevant services to our customers as Southeast Asia’s leading everyday super app.
“Our ‘Hotels’ service adds to the multiple benefits we already offer travellers, including the most comprehensive miles and travel loyalty program for any O2O platform, discounts at lounges and F&B outlets at major airports in Southeast Asia, and exclusive Grab transport pick-up points at airports in Indonesia and the Philippines,” said Jerald Singh, Group Head of Product and Design, Grab.
More features and benefits will be added to the ‘Hotels’ service throughout the year. Grab customers will get free travel personal accident and flight delay insurance with each hotel booking, as well as special ride offers. In addition, customers will be able to pay with GrabPay, Grab’s cashless payment mode, and earn GrabReward points with each booking, which can be redeemed for more deals and discounts around other travel services, F&B, retail, entertainment and more.
“Grab’s ‘Hotels’ service is ideal for young professionals who travel frequently for holidays, or families looking for the best deals.
“Our partnerships with Agoda and Booking.com allow our customers to easily find the right accommodation – anywhere in the world – for their holiday, and within their preferred budget too! With the special Grab discounts and free insurance, we’re confident travellers can find the most value-for-money deals when booking hotels with Grab.”
Business
Urgent meetings to consider impact of US-China trade war on Thai exports
The Thai government is reacting quickly to perceived threats to the Thai export business by the ongoing US-China trade wars which have been ramped up in the past week by, firstly, US President Donald Trump rising the tariffs on a raft of additional Chinese items. Then China announced yesterday that it will impose tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods from June 1.
In response Thailand’s Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak called an urgent meeting of his economic team at Government House yesterday to assess the impact on Thai exports. The Deputy Commerce Minister Ms. Chutima Boonyapraphat was instructed to present the latest updates on the escalating trade war at the meeting, according to Thai PBS.
There is serious concern in Thai government circles that the deepening of the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies will seriously disrupt the global economy and impact Thai exports and tourism industry. The escalation is driving stock markets down, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing more than 600 points lower in yesterday’s trade.
US President Donald Trump warned China not to raise levies, but Beijing said it would not just swallow any “bitter fruit” that harmed its interests. China is raising tariffs on more than 5,000 US products, with the new rates ranging from 5%-25%. Items affected include beef, lamb and pork products, as well as various varieties of vegetables, fruit juice, cooking oil, tea and coffee.
