Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market | The Thaiger

Chinese travellers continue to dominate Asia’s passenger cruise market, but Taiwanese and Singaporeans aren’t far behind. This according to the 2018 Asia Cruise Industry Ocean Source Market Report.

Commissioned by the Cruise Lines International Association, the report looks at the growth, demographics and trends of the top source markets in Asia.

While China continues to dominate the passenger share of Asia, cruise passengers from Taiwan and Singapore have been steadily growing in numbers. Multiple source markets, many of which registered double-digit growths in 2018, contributed to Asia’s record-breaking 4.24 million ocean-going cruise passengers. Asia is the third largest cruise region after North America and Europe.

Asian cruise passengers have an estimated average age of 45.4 years, lower than the global average of 47 years. Only three markets show real divergence: India, a young 37-year average; Indonesia a 39-year average and Japan an older 57 years.

Asian cruise passengers predominantly sail in Asia with more than 50% (2,194,000) cruising in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Almost 40% (1,694,000) cruise in the rest of Asia.

Outside of Asia, the Mediterranean, Caribbean/South America, Baltics/Northern Europe, and Alaska were popular choices, in that order.

Shorter sailings remain the dominant choice of Asians, 89% of whom are sailing four to six nights with an average duration of 4.9 days.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly





Find more courtesy of The Thaiger.



Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with and . Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with or get out on a yacht anywhere with . Even book medical procedures worldwide with , all powered by .



Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or ? Look no further than where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out for and .