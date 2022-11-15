Tourism
A million tourists have arrived in Phang Nga this year
A million tourists have arrived in Thailand’s holiday hotspot province of Phang Nga this year. Phang Nga’s millionth foreign tourist, Veronika Labajova from Slovakia, was welcomed with gifts from tourism officials on November 6.
Now, Phang Nga has set a goal of drawing up to 10 million tourists next year. Governor Ekkarat Leesen spoke on Saturday at the launch of Phang Nga’s Tourism Season 2022, under the theme “Dive to the Nature – Enjoy It All”.
Governor Ekkarat said the province was aiming for 10 million domestic and foreign tourists, and expected to generate at least 1 billion baht in revenue, Nation Thailand reported.
As of October 26, Thailand witnessed 7,349,843 international tourists arriving, surpassing the 7 million mark.
While Phang Nga has seen 1 million tourists this year, Phuket, another holiday hotspot, was reported to have welcomed 4 million tourists this year back in September.
Thailand is set to surpass its target of 10 million tourists by the end of the year thanks to an influx of Malaysian and Indian visitors. Thailand has welcomed over 1 million tourists from Malaysia and almost 600,000 tourists from India so far in 2022.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is estimating 18 million international arrivals next year. TAT is setting its sights on short-haul markets like Southeast Asia and the South Pacific while not getting their hopes up for a wave of Chinese tourists coming to Thailand anytime soon. With a 2023 target of 971 billion baht in revenue, TAT officials are expecting just under 600 billion baht of that to come from short-haul sources.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A million tourists have arrived in Phang Nga this year
Small earthquake shakes Chiang Rai in northern Thailand
US agrees to improve dialogue with China at G20 Summit
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Thai FDA warns against drinking Erectile Dysfunction Coffee | GMT
Japanese couple’s Lantern Festival romantic marriage proposal ends in drama
Thailand News Today | Thailand expands e-Visa service to 23 countries worldwide
Gen Z, Trump, and the US midterm election
Alec Baldwin sues 4 over gun death on his movie set
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Thai FDA warns against drinking erectile dysfunction coffee
Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
British man warns other after he was was hit on a Pattaya crossing
Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Thai actress defies laws to build house on Koh Samui mountain
Thailand pulls the plug on foreign land ownership regulation
Pattaya NGO to hold fundraiser for abused and trafficked women
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News3 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Blackpink4 days ago
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
-
Crime4 days ago
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
-
China4 days ago
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
-
Patong3 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions