More than four million guests stayed in an Airbnb on August 10, 2019 | The Thaiger

Technology
More than four million guests stayed in an Airbnb on August 10, 2019
“Airbnb has created an opportunity to meet people from all around the world.” – Pim, an Airbnb Host in Thailand
Exactly 11 years since Airbnb was founded, the home-sharing hospitality company and ‘accommodation disrupters’ celebrated its biggest night ever, with more than 4 million people spending the night in an Airbnb listing on August 10, 2019.
To date, there has been more than half a billion guest arrivals at unique homes and properties all over the world since the company was founded in August 2008.
To work towards bringing the world closer, Airbnb has created the Airbnb Connection Index, which reflects the pairings of countries and regions between hosts and guests. For example, when a guest from Thailand becomes the first to stay with a host in Iceland, a new connection is made. In return, when an Icelandic guest becomes the first to stay with a host in Thailand, another new connection is made.
In 2010, the Airbnb platform had facilitated more than 1,300 connections. By 2015, that number had increased to more than 16,500.
Today, approximately 26,000 connections have been made via the Airbnb platform, and by the end of 2019 more than 30,013 connections are expected to be made as the platform grows even further.
With the current presence of the Airbnb platform in 245 countries and regions, it is mathematically possible for there to be 60,025 place-to-place connections. By the year 2027, Airbnb predicts that there will be in excess of 50,000 connections.
As outlined in a recent report, much of Airbnb’s fastest growth is occurring in emerging destinations, propelled by a rising demand for travel to places across Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.
Pim, an Airbnb Host in Thailand, shared, “Airbnb has created an opportunity to meet people from all around the world. It makes me understand that different cultures can live together. We can be happy, we can share, we can have good memories together no matter where you come from.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Technology
Some Mac Book Pros banned on Thai Airways flights to the EU
Thai Airways is telling passengers travelling on their fleet that some Apple MacBook Pro notebooks, distributed between 2015 to 2017, won’t be allowed on flights to and from EU countries.
According to the Bangkok Post, the vice president of Thai Airways’ aviation safety department, Flt Lt Prathana Pattanasiri, claims the flag carrier is banning MacBook Pro 15-inch notebooks purchased between September 2015 and February 2017 on their fleet.
“The notebooks won’t be allowed on, either as carry-on or checked luggage.”
The 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro notebooks sold between September 2015 and February 2017 are being recalled to change the battery.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
ASEAN
Thailand and South Korea partner on development of electric buses
Original story by Shin Ji-hye
An all-electric bus sits on the campus at King Mongkut’s University of Technology in Thonburi, Bangkok. The electric bus is a joint project between Korea and Thailand, led mainly by Korean automaker Edison Motors, which currently provides public transport services with eco-friendly buses at Namsan in Seoul and on Jeju Island.
The project involves 11 organisations from both sides, including Korea’s Industry Ministry and Korean Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning. The Thai side includes the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, where the bus is being tested.
Kitchanon Ruangjirakit, a lecturer at King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, says they are testing if the all-electric bus is suitable for the hot climate and traffic congestion of places like Bangkok.
“We are jointly working on traffic data collection, standards, energy consumption and battery capacity with Edison’s electric bus,.”
They plan to share the results of their research with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and the Ministry of Transport there, so the government can use the information in its future electric bus purchases.
When the systems have all been fully tested, the bus will be able to run 200 kilometres on a single charge. It uses an LG Chem battery.
The project, however, is only for research and not for commercial use at this stage. If Edison wants to produce electric buses in Bangkok, it has to take part in a bidding process. The Thai government plans to bid on 35 electric buses in the near future. Edison is willing to join the bidding, according to the government official.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, deputy secretary-general of the Thailand Board of Investment, says Thailand is in the beginning stage of the EV industry and there is a long way to go.
“Thailand is the biggest exporter of cars (as an assembler) in ASEAN. We have 1,000 local parts suppliers. We are ready for the next step of the automotive industry. The Thai government intends to encourage its agencies to use electric vehicles in the future to create demand.”
“Some companies like Samsung, LG, Posco and Hanwha have invested in Thailand for more than 30 years. We hope more Korean investors are coming in the near future.”
“We are also trying hard to attract Korean battery makers, LG Chem and Samsung SDI, because we would like to build a whole supply chain of electric vehicles in Thailand. Not only car assembly, but we also want to build key parts of EVs like battery and motors.”
SOURCE: The Nation | The Korea HeraldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Nation Multimedia Group aims to counter tech ‘disruption’
PHOTO: NMG group chief, Shine Bunnag
Thailand’s media giant Nation Multimedia Group say they are poised to ride the new “digital wave” to tide over the industry disruption brought about by technology, group chief Shine Bunnag said while outlining his vision.
Shine, who is chairman of NMG’s executive committee, said in an interview with Krungthep Turakij newspaper that with the disruption caused by technology, media was one of the first businesses to be severely impacted as people increasingly became consumers of online media.
“This resulted in advertising revenue moving away from traditional media, such as newspaper, radio, or even television which became a victim of intense competition due to the high number of channels and the battle for eyeballs with the digital media.”
“We will fully penetrate the potential of digital media, which will be our major cash-cow business to generate revenue for the group over the next 10 years and make up for the slide in revenue of traditional media,” he said.
Shine says that he aims to increase the revenue contribution from digital media from 15% at present to 25% in the next two years through two newly established business units – ‘Digital’ and ‘Digital Intelligent’.
“The new Digital business unit will combine all online platforms of the group under one roof so that we can synergise our strengths. We found that today our online media have combined page views of about 10 million a day, which is one of the highest in Thailand’s media industry.”
“Our online platforms, however, plan to increase the number of page views to about 20 million a day within the first six months of establishing the new business unit, which will kick-off in September.”
Shine said that 10 million page views is the group’s database and the “new crude oil”, which is a high-value asset and the group’s community will create more value addition.
“We will follow the behaviour of these 10 million viewers in the digital world for who they are, and what their preferred interests are. Such valuable data will be used for our content production as well as ad sales, which will directly target the consumers, which are currently fragmented.”
“That is the duty of the new Digital Intelligent business unit, most of whose staff have been recruited from the technology field.”
Shine said the group’s change in direction has been necessitated by the digital game and the media disruption.
“It will be goal of the digital media to generate sustainable revenues and to promote credibility, which is the heart of the media business.”
“I want our ad buyers to be able to measure their ad campaigns banking on our media. Our media people will also work independently and not worry about the impact of their written work on revenue,” he said.
Shine said advertising revenue from the group’s television business will be flat or slow down, as younger consumers aged below 30 watch less TV and spend more time with alternative media to view their preferred content, such as re-runs of soap operas and variety programs.
“The golden age of the television business is over, similar to print media.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
Top 10 ways to save water at home
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Official complaint filed with the DSI over The Peaks Residences Condominium in Phuket
German tourist dies after falling from Pattaya condo
Phuket marine vets report on the progress of dugong calf ‘Yamil’
Thai government to consider bringing forward plastics ban
More than four million guests stayed in an Airbnb on August 10, 2019
Koh Phangan get a fully licensed International School opening next month
Arrival projections for Thai tourism downgraded for 2019
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen check out the tastes at a Korat Market
Bars and clubs in Thailand open until 4.00am? Not everyone is in favour
What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch?
Hong Kong’s protests have been good for Bangkok’s luxury condo market
Over 1,800 illegal foreign workers arrested in Thailand
Thai bus travels ‘sideways’ along north-east highway
13 rescued dogs under the care of His Majesty the King
Chikungunya virus mutates – “mosquitoes can carry chikungunya and dengue”
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
- Thailand2 days ago
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
- Crime2 days ago
British man repays street vendor’s kindness by scamming him
- Bangkok4 days ago
Australian bailed bikie boss refused entry into Thailand
- Crime1 day ago
Two British men arrested for dealing drugs in Thailand
- Bangkok8 hours ago
What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch?
- Patong3 days ago
How to be charged 2,600 baht for having a flat battery in the Jungceylon car park