Melbourne named as first non-US city to be an Uber flying-taxi testbed | The Thaiger

Technology
Melbourne named as first non-US city to be an Uber flying-taxi testbed
Flying cars. Long awaited, a thing of 1950s editions of Popular Mechanics and sci-fi, now a small step closer to reality.
Uber, the worldwide ride-sharing App, say it is going to use Melbourne, Australia as the first non-US city for its new aerial transportation service. They’ve even claimed 2023 as their launch date for the initiative. Melbourne joins Dallas and LA as test locations for the world’s first working fleet of flying ‘taxis’.
But there are plenty of skeptics despite the large investment and working models currently being kicked around. There have been many drawings and plans, and a lot of talk, but few working, flying cars have made it to the skies for serious testing at this stage.
Uber has announced its southern hemisphere test bed location at the Uber Elevate Summit in Washington as it unveiled its vision for flying taxis as a way to ease traffic congestion in the world’s largest cities.
This week, Uber also announced new aircraft partners to the program – one of them Pennsylvania-based Jaunt Air Mobility, which will produce a rotor and fixed-wing version of new Uber flying taxis. Uber have also displayed the Bell Nexus flying quadcopter – basically a mega ‘drone’ with engines and a cabin large enough to carry passengers.
Uber says the ‘aerial option’ will be included on their smartphone app that will include ground and air transportation and pool passenger into one aircraft.
In the past week Uber launched their first aerial service with helicopters taking passengers from downtown Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport as a fill in before the first generation of purpose-built Uber flying car/drones take to the skies. Be prepared to fork out $220 for the eight minute helicopter trip between lower Manhattan and JFK International with the Bell Helicopter service starting next month.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Environment
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
“Two trends will develop in Southeast Asia. The first is new operators of EV taxi fleets such as cars and motorcycles, and the second is electric buses for public transport.”
Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) says the electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive and unaffordable for individual buyers in Thailand and ASEAN.
Mr. Wu says countries in South East Asia have sales of roughly 12 million motorbikes annually, led by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia. BNEF forecasts prices of EVs, such as cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, will remain unaffordable for individual buyers in South East Asia, including Thailand.
The global electric-vehicle fleet reached 5 million last year, according to BNEF, supported by 632,000 public charging outlets around the world. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers deployed globally to serve regular passenger vehicles.
“Countries in this region (SE Asia) are emerging markets and each should start with adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport vehicles. China has yet to develop fully, but prices for battery EVs there are very cheap for motorists.”
For Thailand, BNEF expects two-wheelers to lead the EV market going forward, as electric motorbikes have the most registrations for EVs at the Land Transport Department.
“Once each Asean country can adopt EVs for public transport and spread charging stations across the country, the cost of EVs will drop with the start of local manufacturing.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Technology
Huawei running 5G testbeds in Thailand
China phone-giant Huawei, along with Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry and interested partners, is now turning the much-awaited 5G Testbed into a reality.
As the first and only vendor so far to deliver the 5G network to Thailand’s 5G Testbed in the Eastern Economic Corridor in Sri Racha, Huawei is providing a platform that will be used for end-to-end tests and trials of applications in a real-world setting in Thailand. Sri Racha is just north of the Laem Chabang Seaport and Pattaya.
The Nation reports that the collaboration aims to test and bring the 5G experience to millions of consumers in education, automotive, manufacturing and industry, and health, who will benefit greatly from next-generation technologies.
In media, the tests will give a glimpse into how 5G will power the UHD video industry, based on high bandwidth, low latency and a highly reliable network, enabling the new connectivity, new architecture and new media of the future. Huawei says that other partners are welcome to test their applications on its 5G platform.
“The 5G Testbed project in Kasetsart University, Sri Racha campus, is in line with the government’s policy to accelerate Thailand’s digital-economy transformation,” said Deng Feng, deputy managing director of Huawei Thailand.
“This 5G Testbed will incite all industries to take their development to the next level. We look forward to collaborating with other vendors and various partners in an open and concerted manner to achieve 5G service innovation for Thailand and incubate a healthy 5G ecosystem.
Huawei has invested a total of US$5 million (Bt156 million) for the 5G Testbed in Sri Racha.
To read more about some real-life applications and advantages of 5G, read HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Grab or Uber, or Red Buses? Tourist poll in Chiang Mai.
Thai tourists in Chiang Mai have been polled in the The Mae Jo survey checking on the popularity of public transport options around the northern city. There were 423 respondents to the poll carried out between January 9-23.
So who did the Thai tourists prefer? Uber and Grab or local red buses (Rot Daeng)?
76% of Thai tourists want to see the red vehicles brought under control, in accordance with the law.
Meanwhile, 78% said they’d rather use Grab or Uber ride-hailing Apps for their journeys around the city. The majority say the city’s public transport infrastructure and routing being a complete mess complaining that the red buses didn’t even take tourists where they want to go.
84% said they had had problems with transport in Chiang Mai, with the overwhelming majority having been on the red buses. More than half of those complained about rude drivers and poor service.
They also wanted trams and electric trains. Read HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai News
