Grab adds another layer of riding security in Malaysia. Selfies. | The Thaiger

If you’ve used the e-hailing alternative ‘Grab’ you’ll know how easy it is to use as it continues to disrupt traditional taxi and tuk tuk services around the region. In Malaysia they’ve just added another level of security for users and it will be applicable for Thais or other foreigners using Grab when in Malaysia.

In Malaysia it will now be mandatory for passengers to submit a selfie to use its services in an effort to make the platform safer for drivers and riders. Selfie verification, part of Grab’s facial recognition technology, was instrumental in helping police investigate the murder of one of its riders in May this year.