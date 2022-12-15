Technology
For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
For newly-minted Tesla Thailand, there’s a bumpy road ahead, and it leads back to China.
Tesla began sales in Thailand, just over a week ago, offering its popular Model 3 and Model Y at prices that compete with rivals like BYD. The company staged a glitzy showcase of its plans at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall with vehicles to be delivered in the first quarter of next year. Around the same time, Toyota was staging a glitzy showcase of its own electric dreams.
Tesla deliveries in China this November were at an all-time high, but that has done nothing to stop a deluge of news that the company is in decline.
The alarm sounded when Tesla began “efforts to make its vehicles more attractive to potential buyers.” This is an old marketing ploy, once known as “price cuts.”
Tesla was to deliver 20,000 Model Y in the last three weeks of this year, only half of what its production capacity can offer. Bloomberg also reported that Telsa is reducing capacity as demand in China didn’t meet expectations.
The gigafactory does not usually suspend production at year-end. Sources close to the matter said it is part of Tesla’s plan to cut production of Model Y by 30%. The sources also said Tesla is cutting the average hours from 11.5 hours a day to 9.5 hours, so the onboarding of some new hires has been delayed.
Citing another Tesla employee, Chinese media outlet IT Home noted that the reported halt in Model Y production was not accurate. The denial was notable…
“It’s not true. Why stop (vehicle) production? It’s a rumour.”
Tesla bears cited reports as proof that Tesla’s demand was drying up in China.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
Covid precautions for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Emotional man holds daughter hostage in bid to win back his estranged wife
Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Phuket hotels see labour shortages as tourism swells
‘Bus full of prostitutes’ disgusts Berlusconi’s Monza millennials
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Local2 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Crime3 days ago
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
-
Crime2 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Press Room1 day ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Drugs4 hours ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Bangkok2 days ago
A sex-mad Thai couple fined 5,000 baht for fornicating inside a laundry
-
Crime3 days ago
Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings