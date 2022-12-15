Connect with us

Technology

For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China

Published

 on 

For newly-minted Tesla Thailand, there’s a bumpy road ahead, and it leads back to China.

Tesla began sales in Thailand, just over a week ago, offering its popular Model 3 and Model Y at prices that compete with rivals like BYD. The company staged a glitzy showcase of its plans at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall with vehicles to be delivered in the first quarter of next year. Around the same time, Toyota was staging a glitzy showcase of its own electric dreams.

Tesla deliveries in China this November were at an all-time high, but that has done nothing to stop a deluge of news that the company is in decline.

The alarm sounded when Tesla began “efforts to make its vehicles more attractive to potential buyers.” This is an old marketing ploy, once known as “price cuts.”

Tesla investing in US production capacities - electrive.com

Earlier this month, news media outlets claimed that the Shanghai factory where Thailand’s Teslas are made would be reducing output this December.

Tesla was to deliver 20,000 Model Y in the last three weeks of this year, only half of what its production capacity can offer. Bloomberg also reported that Telsa is reducing capacity as demand in China didn’t meet expectations.

The gigafactory does not usually suspend production at year-end. Sources close to the matter said it is part of Tesla’s plan to cut production of Model Y by 30%. The sources also said Tesla is cutting the average hours from 11.5 hours a day to 9.5 hours, so the onboarding of some new hires has been delayed.

Citing another Tesla employee, Chinese media outlet IT Home noted that the reported halt in Model Y production was not accurate. The denial was notable…

“It’s not true. Why stop (vehicle) production? It’s a rumour.”

Tesla bears cited reports as proof that Tesla’s demand was drying up in China.

Tesla Launches in Thailand, Vying to Compete with China EVs – The Diplomat

Last month, Tesla China sold a record 100,000 cars made in Shanghai, a new high for the factory. Annual sales might reach 750,000.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand19 mins ago

BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Thailand22 mins ago

Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Technology47 mins ago

For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Sponsored1 day ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Crime59 mins ago

Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Tourism1 hour ago

Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Thailand2 hours ago

6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
South Korea2 hours ago

Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
Events2 hours ago

Covid precautions for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok
Press Room2 hours ago

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Patong2 hours ago

Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Thailand3 hours ago

Emotional man holds daughter hostage in bid to win back his estranged wife
Thailand4 hours ago

Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand
North East4 hours ago

Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Tourism5 hours ago

Phuket hotels see labour shortages as tourism swells
World5 hours ago

‘Bus full of prostitutes’ disgusts Berlusconi’s Monza millennials
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending