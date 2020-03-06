Patong cancels all official Songkran events | The Thaiger

image
Songkran

Patong cancels all official Songkran events

Greeley Pulitzer

2 hours ago

Patong cancels all official Songkran events
PHOTO - Thai Residents
“This year, Patong will not hold any official Songkran festival celebration events at all.”

All official Songkran events in Phuket’s Patong municipality, including the “Songkran on the Beach” play zone and the DJ dance party have been cancelled. Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup made the announcement on her social media channels yesterday.

Patong is the traditional epicentre for Songkran festivities in Phuket, with the beach resort town hosting a variety of celebrations events and entertainment performances on the beach for locals and tourists alike. Festivities were to be held each day and night, from April 11 through 15.

But Chalermluck says the festivities are off.

“This year, Patong will not hold any official Songkran festival celebration events at all. We held a discussion and concluded that we will not hold any official events at all because we want to avoid all risk of COVID-19 spreading, which becomes more likely with large crowds. We will make an official announcement soon.”

Among the official events were the popular sand sculpting competition, the Miss Songkran beauty pageant, traditional Thai dance shows, live music performances and an electronic dance music party on the beach. The large public merit-making events traditionally held at Loma Park in the morning during the Songkran holidays have also been cancelled.

Chalermluck stressed that cancelling official public events did not mean there was a ban on celebrating Songkran in Patong.

“People still can enjoy their water play on Bangla Road. We don’t have any authority to ban people playing with water during the festival. They can if they want to. But please be careful when playing, be polite and safe.”

Thailand has not seen a community spread of the virus, and only confirmed 47 cases, the majority of whom have recovered, but as cases grow across the globe, there is concern that a massive event like the water festival, which could easily draw over a hundred thousand people, would risk spreading the disease further.

Songkran is the Thai New Year Holiday and the single biggest holiday event on the Thai calendar. The events cancelled were the public events, people are of course free to celebrate privately.

SOURCES: The Phuket News | The Pattaya News

Crime

17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids
PHOTO: The children were rescued from four locations in Patong - Eakkapop Thongtub, The Phuket News

“All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray.”

Thai police have taken 17 children into protective custody after a series of coordinated raids in Patong. They say the children were being exploited by a human trafficking gang, who beat them with a wire clothes hanger if they did bring home enough money. Jaruwat Waisaya, an assistant to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, told a press conference in Phuket Town yesterday that the children were taken into protection after raids at four locations in Patong

Officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division of the Royal Thai Police first raided a home in Patong’s Soi Sila Uthit,where they arrested foreign national Ngo Sun, aged 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national 22 year old Suphattra Charoensuk, originally from Koh Samui. Both were wanted on an arrest warrant issued on Friday.

At the house, police found three children and equipment for making flower garlands, which the children were forced to sell. Officers took 14 more children into protection at three other houses, where they also also found equipment for making garlands.

All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray, according to Jaruwat.

“Officers will attempt to track down their parents. From questioning, the children were ‘hired’ by a group of foreigners. They told the children’s parents that they would take the children to work and pay the parents 5,000 baht per month.”

“After parents agreed, they brought the children into Thailand through jungle paths then came to Phuket. They rent houses where they stayed with the children and had children sell items on the beach. Some of the children are younger than 15 years old. They did not have any days off, and some of them worked from the morning until midnight.”

“They did not receive any money from the things they sold. If they could not reach the daily target, which was around 3,000 baht, they were hit with a clothes hanger and forced to work until they did. The investigation began when some of the children could not bear the beatings anymore and fled to other provinces.”

The suspects will be charged with human trafficking.

Throughout a mediaconference, Jaruwat made no mention of any involvement by Patong Police in the raids or the investigation. But Akkanit Danpitaksan, who took the post of Patong Police Chief on January 1, was present throughout.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Patong

Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall
Police examine the body of an Austrian man who fell from his 12th floor condo in Patong last night - Chiang Rai Times

A 68 year old Austrian man is dead after falling from his 12th floor condominium in Patong. His body was found at about 10 last night, on the ground outside the Patong Night Plaza condominium, where police say he lived alone.

According to his passport he entered Thailand on December 19 on a 90 day visa. Blood pressure diabetes medications were found in his room.

Medications for high blood pressure and diabetes were found in his room. Thai media media report police are investigating and gathering further evidence.

Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall

PHOTO: Investigators inspect the room of the deceased Austrian man – Chiang Rai Times

Authorities have notified the Austrian embassy of the death. The body has been sent to Patong Hospital for a postmortem examination. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Matichon

Phuket

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?

The Thaiger

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?

Bibi heads to Soi Bangla in Phuket’s seaside party town of Patong. She’s inquiring about Thai girls’ opinions, even the working girls in the clubs. Have they had experience with a foreign boyfriend? What about their foreign boyfriend experiences, good and bad? What are their expectations? Is it all about money or are the Thai women more romantic than the hackneyed ‘reputation’?

Some Thai, English and T’english, with sub-titles as Bibi hits the road with the Thaiger microphone.

 

