5 Thailand expressways waive tolls for motorists during Songkran holiday

Five expressways in Thailand will waive their tolls during the Songkran holiday, in order to encourage domestic tourism by helping people save money and speed up travel times back to their home provinces.

From April 12 to April 18, the Bang Na-Chon Buri and Bang Phli-Suksawat expressways will be free of charge. The Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Si Rat and Udon Ratthaya expressways will likewise be toll-free from April 13 to April 15.

The Thai Expressway Authority, the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Company, and the Northern Bangkok Expressway Company all approved the toll waiver, extending their Songkran festival blessings to motorists across the country.

The Thaiger wishes to remind divers to be extra cautious during the “Seven Deadly Days” of Songkran this week, when vehicle accidents and road deaths are notoriously common. Drinking? Get a cab!

SOURCE: Bangkok Post